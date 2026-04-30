Close Fight In Kerala, But UDF Has Edge, Predicts Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

The Congress-led UDF is heading for a victory in Kerala but its victory margin over the Left-led UDF could be low, indicates the exit poll by Today's Chanakya.

The UDF could wind up with 69 seats (plus/minus 9 seats) and the LDF with 64 (plus/minus 9 seats), the exit poll has predicted. This puts UDF in the 60-78 seat bracket and the UDF in the 55-73 seat bracket.

The majority mark in the 140-member assembly is 71.

The BJP, Chanakya also predicted, is likely to expand its footprint in the state, winning 7 seats (plus/minus 4 seats) meaning the range will be between 3 and 11 seats.

The UDF is expected to benefit mostly from the minority vote -- 53 per cent from Christians and 62 per cent from the Muslims. Besides, it is also expected to get 31 per cent of the Scheduled Caste votes, 32 per cent of the Nair vote and 20 per cent of the Eczhava vote.

The biggest chunk of votes for the LDF is expected to come from the Scheduled Caste category (49 per cent), followed closely by the Eczhavas (49 per cent).