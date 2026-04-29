UDF To Rout Pinarayi Vijayan-Led LDF After 10 Years In Kerala: NDTV Exit Poll

The Congress-led United Democratic Front, or the UDF, was the favourite from the get-go. NDTV Axis My India exit poll has predicted a comeback for the UDF in Kerala, or Keralam as the state was recently rechristened, thumping Pinarayi Vijayan's Left Democratic Front, or the UDF.

The UDF is projected to win anywhere between 78-90 seats, while the LDF is expected to win anywhere between 49-62 seats, predicts the NDTV Axis My India poll.

The votes for the 140-member Assembly will be counted on May 4 along with Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

If the projections hold true, it will be a huge steback for the Left movement across the country as it is set to lose its last red bastion. They earlier lost West Bengal and then Tripura a few years later.

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The BJP is projected to win between 0-3 seats.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when votes were counted, the LDF managed to secure just one of the 20 seats in the state. This was followed by a series of by-elections in which, barring one constituency, the rest were won convincingly by the UDF, suggesting a strong anti-incumbency against the ruling government.

78.27% of the electorate turned up to vote on April 9. The turnout is close to the highest in the state.

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Among the 24,419 people interviewed for the analysis by the poll agency, 51% were male voters and 41% were women.

In 2021 Assembly polls, the Left Democratic Front won 99 seats, while the UDF won 41, and the National Democratic Front failed to open its account.

Kerala, known for its seesaw politics, has been alternating between the LDF and the UDF.

The seesaw trend of the state was broken in 2021, when the electorate returned the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for a second consecutive term.