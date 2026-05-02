Analysis: Is Kerala Reverting To Its Old Pattern Of Alternating Governments?

For nearly 35 years, Kerala voters followed a clear pattern. They changed the government every election. By 2016, this cycle felt almost fixed. The phenomenon was called the revolving door, a system where the public chose alternating governments. Then came 2021. The LDF returned to power for a second straight term, considered historic in Kerala's electoral polity.

The question that loomed then was whether the victory was a testament to strong governance or merely a democratic anomaly born from opposition weakness. In 2026, as counting approaches on Monday, when the Left is vying for a third term, the same question echoes.

The LDF positioned 2021 as a referendum on pandemic response and crisis management. Voters accepted that argument initially. But governing continuously, without the cushion of a genuine crisis, the original pattern returned. The default tendency of Kerala voters to alternate power regained sufficient ground, giving the UDF an advantage.

The UDF's Strengths

The UDF's campaign stands on five pillars. First, VD Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition, emerged as a vocal critic of the government. He delivered sharp rhetoric on the party platform during the campaign.

Second, the Congress questioned government policies with data and evidence inside the Assembly. They did not resort to hartals or bandhs. Their opposition operated through structured parliamentary debate.

Third, the Congress opposition bench improved its assembly performance. Their floor interventions were backed by evidence and data points.

Fourth, the Indian Union Muslim League strengthened its presence in North Kerala, particularly in the Malabar region. The consolidation showed measurable electoral strength in constituencies where they operate.

Fifth, the UDF regained trust among Kerala's minority communities. Parts of the church that supported the Left in 2021 appear to have aligned back with the UDF. Christian voters form a significant voting block in Central Kerala constituencies.

Why The LDF Faces Resistance

Kerala has historically voted out governments after one term. The 2021 victory came during the pandemic period. Once the crisis passed, the anti-incumbency mood returned. The government's agriculture policy clearly faltered.

According to state agriculture ministry data, the area under paddy cultivation decreased from 3.22 lakh hectares in 2001-02 to 1.95 lakh hectares in 2021-22, a 39 per cent drop over two decades. The Economic Review 2024 tabled in the assembly showed production of rice fell by 10.5 per cent in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23.

Youth unemployment remained high. The Periodic Labour Force Survey shows a 27.7 per cent unemployment rate among Keralites aged 15 to 29. Out-migration to Gulf countries continued. Approximately 2.2 million Keralites have migrated abroad, mostly to the Gulf, with another five lakh moving to other Indian states.

Social security schemes continued on paper. But delivery showed gaps. Pension disbursements delayed. Healthcare infrastructure had shortages. Bureaucratic delays were reported in multiple departments.

The governance image built during the pandemic weakened. The Sabarimala gold theft case damaged the Left front's credibility deeply; disputes with health workers became public; teachers staged agitations; police controversies surfaced and administrative delays compounded. More importantly, a definitive characteristic of the Left changed. Control within the CPM became concentrated with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A United Opposition, A Divided Ruling Front

The Congress-led UDF is heading for a victory in Kerala but its margin over the Left-led LDF could be low, indicates the exit poll by Today's Chanakya. The UDF could wind up with 69 seats (plus/minus 9 seats) and the LDF with 64 (plus/minus 9 seats), the exit poll has predicted. This puts UDF in the 60-78 seat bracket and the UDF in the 55-73 seat bracket. The majority mark in the 140-member assembly is 71. The BJP, Chanakya also predicted, is likely to expand its footprint in the state, winning 7 seats (plus/minus 4 seats) meaning the range will be between 3 and 11 seats. Health warning: Exit polls may not always get it right.

Throughout the campaign, the UDF stressed "Team UDF" repeatedly. Leaders from the alliance presented coordinated messaging. This differed from 2021, when internal conflicts played out publicly within Congress and alliance partners.

Senior Left leaders departed the party. Former minister G Sudhakaran from Alappuzha declared he would contest as an independent candidate. Former MLA PK Sasi from Palakkad, once chairman of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, resigned from his position. Three-time MLA Aisha Potty from Kottarakkara switched to the Congress.

The case of KK Shailaja illustrated internal strain. The former health minister had won her Mattannur seat in 2021 with a majority of 60,963 votes. Ahead of the 2026 elections, the party shifted her from Mattannur to the volatile Peravoor constituency. She had also faced defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against Congress's Shafi Parambil with a margin of 1,14,506 votes.

Other senior MLAs retained their safe seats. At the same time, state secretary MV Govindan's wife, Syamala, was given a seat in the Taliparamba constituency. District secretariat member TK Govindan resigned from the party in protest over candidate selection. Speaker AN Shamseer was denied a ticket.

The Revolving Door, Jammed

If Kerala were simply reverting to its alternating pattern, the exit polls would reflect it crisply. A clear verdict. Decisive margins. Instead, what emerges is vagueness. Narrow spreads and hesitant predictions. That murkiness shows the revolving door exists. But it's no longer smooth.

The fracturing comes from multiple vectors simultaneously. The NDA's urban encroachment splinters anti-incumbency across three poles instead of two. Gen Z voters, less tethered to historical party identities, scatter across ideological lines rather than move as a bloc. Most tellingly: the Left's own cadre, the foot soldiers who have sustained it for decades, are ambivalent. They may voice public support, but their electoral behavior tells a different story. Many have quietly deflected. And within Left circles, a harder truth circulates. Party insiders reveal that the party cannot renew itself in power.

This is why the exit polls capture no absolute margins. It's not an easy cruise. One can say Kerala is not swinging back into rhythm. The UDF is likely to win not just because of its positioning but because the Left has exhausted its current cycle. The heart and soul of Kerala's politics still resonates with leftist ideology and socialism. But voters are signaling they need the opposition to recalibrate and learn.

The revolving door still turns. But this time, the mechanisms are grinding. On May 4, it will reveal how smooth the revolving door actually is.