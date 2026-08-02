Karnataka Boy, 5, Dies After Swallowing Toy Ball Found Inside Chips Packet

A five-year-old boy allegedly died after swallowing a small plastic toy ball that was found inside a packet of Kurkure snacks in Karnataka's Mysuru district on Saturday.

The child has been identified as Mukund Mayur, grandson of former Gram Panchayat vice-president Gouramma and Shankar Nayak, and the only son of Santosh and Aishwarya.

According to preliminary information, the boy allegedly swallowed a small plastic gift ball that was found inside a Kurkure packet. The plastic ball is suspected to have become lodged in his throat, leading to suffocation.

A case has been registered at the Hunsur Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier this year, a six-and-a-half-month-old baby died after choking on a dried hibiscus flower kept for Pooja at home in Mysuru's Hunsur.

The incident occurred in March in Doddahejjoor village, where the infant, identified as Chinmay Gowda, was playing with his elder sibling.

During the time, the child reportedly picked up a dried flower placed at the house entrance and put a piece of it into his mouth.

When the sibling attempted to take it away, the infant swallowed it.

Upon noticing that the infant was struggling to breathe, the baby was immediately rushed to a hospital in Hanagodu for first aid and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment. Despite medical efforts, the infant could not be saved, leaving the family devastated.