'Why Live In Dubai If You Love India': Raj Thackeray Jabs Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has questioned why actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan have settled in Dubai if they think Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has made "everything so great".

Attacking the Centre at an event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the students' wing of the MNS, in Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray said that thousands of industrialists in the country have "packed up their bags and left" the country.

"Vivek Oberoi, who made a film on Modi and played Modi's role in it, has also gone to live in Dubai," he said, referring to the biopic released in 2019.

"R Madhavan who praised PM Modi - where does he live? He lives in Dubai. So if you love India so much, if you love PM Modi, if they believe that PM Modi is developing India, then why are they living in a foreign land? Why are they living in Dubai with their families?" Thackeray asked.

"They will come here, work in a government-sponsored film like 'Dhurandhar' and then will go back to Dubai," he alleged.

While Madhavan has said that he relocated to Dubai during the Covid-19 pandemic for his son's swimming career, Oberoi has said he had gone to Dubai to start his business.

On Abuses Against PM Modi

Raj Thackeray also said the language used against PM Modi at the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was inappropriate.

Referring to the prime minister's statement that such "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided on the right path, Thackeray said, "I agree with it (PM's statement). No one should use a language of such a low level. But he should tell people of his own party."

He said the BJP trolls target even icons, right from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi to the Thackerays.

He said that many actors say it is better not to express themselves because they are trolled.

"Even they (BJP supporters) should be asked to stop (from using derogatory language). BJP troll teams started this. As you sow, so shall you reap," Thackeray said.

Even other people have mothers, and they also should not be abused, he added.

Thackeray also said while the NEET paper leak issue was just a trigger for the CJP protests, the overwhelming response it received was due to the culmination of all grievances accumulated over the years.