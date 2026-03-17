Amid Iran-Israel War, Vivek Oberoi Recalls Reuniting With His Kids In Dubai: "Weight Of The World Fell Away"

Vivek Oberoi has spoken about living in the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war. In a recent interview, Oberoi, who runs several businesses in Dubai, addressed claims and viral videos circulating on social media about the situation in the region.

He said that conditions in Dubai remain stable and normal, adding that online portrayals often distort reality. According to Oberoi, daily life in the city continues without disruption, and the situation on the ground is far removed from the panic suggested in some viral content.

What Vivek Oberoi said

Speaking to Firstpost, the actor and entrepreneur said, "There is an old saying: 'The storm does not disturb the fish in the deep sea.' While the world outside often views us through a lens of distortion, the reality on the ground defies that narrative."

Commenting on the situation in Dubai, he added, "Dubai isn't just functioning; it has moved into a higher gear. You can feel it in the buzzing markets and the electric energy in our offices."

Talking about his businesses, Oberoi said, "We aren't just open for business; we are a global benchmark for progress and stability. Our companies aren't merely surviving, they are adapting and evolving."

Oberoi, who was recently in Mumbai for the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, also spoke about returning to his family in Dubai. "The moment I landed and saw my children, the weight of the world just fell away," he said.

"They were laughing over a board game - a scene of profound and calm normalcy. As a father, your children's peace of mind always comes first," he added.

Reflecting on how his company is navigating the situation, Oberoi said, "We aren't just coping, we are growing. This experience has strengthened our bonds, turning our team into an unbreakable collective."

He added that internal discussions always begin with concern for people's families. "Our strategy calls always start with a genuine check-in: 'Is your family okay?'"

Oberoi said his organisations continue to expand operations despite regional tensions. "We are moving forward - launching projects and creating jobs. When you are a stakeholder in a nation's future, you don't just cheer for the UAE; you contribute to its strength."

He also said perceptions abroad are misplaced. "People outside are fundamentally getting it wrong. They are mistaking the razor-sharp precision of caution for fear," he said.

Oberoi added, "We are living within a highly sophisticated framework of security where everyone is protected equally."

"There is a strong sense of unity here. Because of this visionary protection, we are able to maintain complete and unshakeable normalcy in both our professional and personal lives," he said.



Also Read: Vivek Oberoi, In Dubai, Asks People To Not Spread Panic Amid US-Iran Conflict