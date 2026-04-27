Vasu Shroff, Indian-Origin 'Dubai's Textile King', Dies At 85

Vasu Shroff, a veteran Indian-origin businessman widely known as Dubai's "Textile King", has died at the age of 85. Shroff, chairman of the Regal Group, was among the early generation of entrepreneurs who were part of Dubai's transformative journey from a modest trading hub into a global business centre.

He died at his house in Dubai's Al Satwa of natural causes, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

"Shroff was not only the guiding force behind the Regal family, but also an inspiration to all of us through his vision, humility, and unwavering dedication. His legacy will continue to live on in the values and foundation he built for all of us," the Regal Group said in a statement.

"As a Regal family, we mourn this immense loss together and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace," it added.

About Vasu Shroff

Regarded as one of the pioneering Indian businessmen in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shroff moved from Mumbai to Sharjah by boat in 1960 at the age of 19. At the time, the region was still known as the Trucial States, and Dubai was a modest trading post.

He began his business with a single trading store, but through hard work and strong business acumen, he expanded Regal Traders into a leading textile business with 12 branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Under his leadership, the Regal Group grew into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, diversifying into technology, real estate, manufacturing and investment sectors.

Shroff was also recognised for his philanthropic work, supporting initiatives in the fields of healthcare, education, and community development. He was also working to build 101 temples worldwide, reflecting his strong cultural and community values.