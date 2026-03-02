Vivek Oberoi, In Dubai, Asks People To Not Spread Panic Amid US-Iran Conflict

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, actor Vivek Oberoi, who is currently in Dubai, has shared a note urging unity.

Vivek Oberoi wrote on X, "To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness. Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are a part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defense keep every resident safe and secure, and timely alerts issued by the @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness. The bond between our nations is a bridge of steel, and the safety of every soul here is held in the highest regard. Stay safe, stay indoors as advised, and stay calm."

Addressing those in India, Vivek Oberoi urged people to refrain from spreading unverified information and to approach the situation with sensitivity and responsibility.

He added, "To those back home in India: Let's keep everyone in our prayers. Don't be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and only rely on verified media. Choose empathy over all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates."

His words come at a time when several Indian celebrities, including Ajith Kumar, Vishnu Manchu, Sonal Chauhan, and Esha Gupta, are also in the UAE.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed after the US and Israel launched what has been described as one of the most ambitious attacks on Iranian targets in decades. According to Iranian state media, the 86-year-old leader was killed in his office in the early hours of Saturday.

State television said his death at his office "showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance".

The latest escalation began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday, February 28. Iran reportedly responded with missile and air strikes across parts of the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq.

