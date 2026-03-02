Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Celebrate Their Wedding By "Sharing A Simple Meal" With Fans

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are soaking up the love pouring in from fans across India after their February 26 wedding.

As part of their celebrations, the couple distributed sweets in several cities and performed Annadanam at multiple temples across India. Today, they shared a touching video of themselves offering sweets outside the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Alongside the video, they wrote, "Today, as we begin our life together, our hearts are full. So much of who we are is because of the love we have received from the loving people across our beautiful country. It means so much to us to share this day and celebration with you by sharing a simple meal. With all our gratitude and love, We seek all your blessings."

The video revealed that the celebrations extended far beyond Hyderabad. Sweets were distributed at temples in Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Puducherry.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Perform Satyanarayana Vratam

On Monday, Vijay and Rashmika performed their gruhapravesam and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home in Thummanapeta, Telangana.

Rashmika's sister Shiman Mandanna and Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda were seen by their side during the rituals.

The couple's wedding itself was a celebration of their cultural roots. They held a Telugu wedding ceremony in the morning, honouring Vijay's heritage, followed by a Kodava ceremony in the evening to celebrate Rashmika's background. The dual ceremonies took place at ITC Mementoes in Udaipur.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Fly Economy After Their Luxury Wedding In Udaipur