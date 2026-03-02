Actor Mandana Karimi Calls Iranian Regime "A Cancerous Cell In The Middle East"

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, actor Mandana Karimi has spoken out about the unfolding crisis and the emotional toll it has taken on her.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the Iranian actor shared her anguish over the situation in Iran and expressed disappointment over certain protests taking place in India.

Mandana Karimi Talks About Decades Of Unrest In Iran

Speaking candidly about the long-standing unrest in her homeland, Mandana said, "For years, people inside Iran have protested with our bare hands. We have lost people."

She continued, "We have lost mothers, kids, universities - the list just goes on and on. No one celebrates deaths lightly. But this regime, what they have done to us... and I'm sure you've seen the videos from the past couple of months - January 8 and January 9 - when the mass murder of 1,000 people happened. Iranians started dancing and celebrating the deaths of their own people. What happened is that my own family, my own friends, when they call me, they say, 'Can you believe how many are dead?'"

Reflecting on the reaction within parts of the Iranian community, she added, "We're going to be celebrating because it's been so many years that we've been asking the world, please help us. This regime is a cancerous cell in the Middle East. And then you can see, because when you see their attacks, it's happening within the Middle East. It's not planned or organised, they're hitting restaurants or places like that. And that's how we feel. We have been fighting for over 48 years."

Iran has followed the regime of the Islamic Republic since 1979.

Mandana Karimi On Protests Taking Place In India

Mandana also expressed disappointment over protests taking place in India, which she believes support the Iranian regime.

"Abhi mera dil bahut toot gaya hai because jo protest ho raha hai India mein woh regime ke support mein (hai). Main do hafte pehle candlelight (protest) karne gayi thi for my people and I did not get permission," she said.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed after the US and Israel launched what has been described as one of the most ambitious attacks on Iranian targets in decades. According to Iranian state media, the 86-year-old leader was killed in his office in the early hours of Saturday.

State television said his death at his office "showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance".

The latest escalation began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday, February 28. Iran reportedly responded with missile and air strikes across parts of the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq.

