Bengali Actress Subhashree And Her 5-Year-Old Son Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict

Popular Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly and her five-year-old son Yuvaan are among many Indians stranded in Dubai after flight services were suspended in the aftermath of the US-Iran conflict, which has triggered escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Subhashree was holidaying in Dubai with her minor son when the conflict began. Sharing an update on the mother and son's current situation, Subhashree's husband—director and Trinamool Congress legislator Raj Chakraborty—told Kolkata media, "They are inside a hotel and safe. We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let's see when flight operations resume."

Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta Stranded Too

Apart from her, actor Sonal Chauhan revealed that she is stranded in Dubai and sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return to India.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and there is no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai."

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta shared that she is safe amid the rising tensions in the Middle East.

Calling the situation scary and tough, Esha wrote, "To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us."

Praising the Indian government, she continued, "We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and evacuation." The actress also prayed for their safety, adding, "Praying for everyone affected. All those stranded and safety for all above all."

The Conflict

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a massive, coordinated military operation against Iran.

Following this, Iran retaliated by striking US and Israeli targets across the region, including in Bahrain, the UAE, and Jordan.

The Israeli military launched strikes on Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, to target militants, it said on Monday—after Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The Israeli military said that "in response to Hezbollah's projectile fire, Israeli forces had begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation across Lebanon."