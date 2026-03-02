Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sreeja Shares Message From Dubai Amid US-Iran War: "We're Well Protected"

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East following the US and Israel's attack on Iran, concerns have mounted for Indians residing in the region. Amid the uncertainty, Megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter, Sreeja Konidela, has reassured well-wishers that she and her children are safe in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Sreeja reshared a photograph featuring the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline at sunrise, with the UAE flag flying prominently. The message on the image read, "We chose this country, and we stand with it."

In a separate Story, she directly addressed the flood of messages she had received amid the escalating conflict. "So thankful for every call and message. It means more than you know. We're safe here in Dubai and well protected. Sending love and prayers for peace and calm," she wrote.

Sreeja currently lives in the UAE with her daughters, Nivrithi and Navishka.

Other Celebrities In Dubai

Sreeja is not the only public figure currently in Dubai as the situation unfolds. Actors such as Ajith Kumar, Vishnu Manchu, Sonal Chauhan, and Esha Gupta are also reported to be in the UAE.

On February 28, Vishnu Manchu shared a video from Dubai showing missiles streaking across the night sky. The actor revealed that the loud interception sounds had frightened his daughter, Ayra. He also expressed gratitude towards the UAE defence forces for ensuring civilian safety during the tense period.

In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra.



Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.



Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping… pic.twitter.com/tCbE78eoBY — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 28, 2026

About Sreeja Konidela

Sreeja Konidela is the youngest child of Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidela. She first made headlines in 2007 when she married Sirish Bharadwaj against her family's wishes. The couple eloped and later welcomed their daughter, Nivrithi, in 2008.

Sreeja filed for divorce in 2014, alleging abuse and dowry harassment. Sirish Bharadwaj died in 2024 due to health issues. In 2016, she married her childhood friend, Kalyaan Dhev, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Navishka, in 2018. They later separated in 2022.

