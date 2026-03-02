Trump 'Very Disappointed' With UK PM For Blocking Air Base Use: Report

Donald Trump said he was "very disappointed" with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not allowing the US to use the Diego Garcia air base to carry out strikes on Iran, the Daily Telegraph quoted the US president as saying in an interview.

Britain had initially denied the US permission to conduct air strikes from its bases, but on Sunday evening, Starmer said he was accepting a request for their use in any "defensive strikes" the US wanted to make against Iranian targets.

Trump told the British newspaper on Monday that it took "too long" for Starmer to change his mind.

"That's probably never happened between our countries before," he told The Telegraph, adding: "It sounds like he was worried about the legality."

