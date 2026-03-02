"2 Hours With Trump": Indian-Origin Investor Shares What Happened At Mar-a-Lago Before US-Israel Struck Iran

Asha Jadeja Motwani, an Indian-American venture capitalist, has revealed that she spent about two hours with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on the night the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes against Iran. Motwani described the experience as humbling, noting the highlight was witnessing high-level "war room" activity involving officials like Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner.

Calling it a moment that would "change the history of our planet forever," Motwani wrote on X that she was among around 20 guests dining with Trump at his Palm Beach residence. She said the group sat around a table with Trump discussing a range of topics, including midterm elections, but that the looming decision to begin military action against Iran dominated the mood. Phones were reportedly not allowed at the meal, consistent with past practice among Trump's inner circle at the resort.

Over the three days she spent at Mar-a-Lago, Motwani said she observed senior officials -- including US political figures and advisors, moving "between the war room and the President's residential area."

"In the 3 days that i have been in Mar-a-Lago, I have been seeing Steve Witcoff, Rubio, Hegseth, Jared Kushner, Susie and the entire team going back and forth between the “war room” and the President's residential area. As always Trump works around the clock. 7 days a week," she wrote.

Motwani further portrayed the atmosphere at Mar-a-Lago as confident and supportive of Trump's decisions.

"Apart from the usual high of meeting our wildly positive President, my highlight was hearing first hand few high level updates from Middle East from Steve Witcoff (am buying a small home close to his in Miami)… and have got to know the family. We are doing gangbusters! So proud of our team," she added.

See the post here:

Feeling humbled that we got 2 hours with President Trump in Mar a Lago last night. On a night that will change the history of our planet forever… the President chose to cease all negotiations with Iran and commence the war - with brave Israelis leading the whole operation. At… pic.twitter.com/J9wXsvona4 — Asha Jadeja Motwani (@ashajadeja325) March 1, 2026

The remarks come amid extensive global developments following the strikes, including reported missile and drone exchanges across the Middle East, the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and growing international concern and political debate over US and allied strategy. The conflict has triggered responses from governments and analysts worldwide, with some warning of further escalation and broader regional instability.

US-Israel Strikes on Iran

On February 28, the US and Israel initiated "Operation Epic Fury," a massive campaign of airstrikes targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and leadership sites. High-level strikes in Tehran confirmed the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several top military and political figures. A three-man council led by President Masoud Pezeshkian is temporarily running the country.

Tehran has responded with widespread missile and drone salvos targeting Israel and US military bases and civilian infrastructure across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the mission is to "permanently block" Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and dismantle its offensive missile capabilities. While the Iranian Red Crescent reported at least 555 deaths in Iran, the US military has confirmed that four service members were killed in the conflict.