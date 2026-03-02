'Pretty Tense, Explosions Felt Very Close To Us': Indian Student In Iran

Tension between the US, Israel and Iran escalating steadily, anxiety is mounting among Indian students stranded in Iranian cities. Among them is Musa Raus - a student from Srinagar currently studying medicine at Urmia University -- who says the situation on the ground remains tense and unpredictable.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Raus described an atmosphere of uncertainty, with students relying largely on university advisories while remaining confined indoors.

"It is pretty tense, to be honest," Raus said. "Everything is uncertain. Yesterday morning and night there were explosions."

The students, he said, have repeatedly heard fighter jets and explosions, particularly during the night.

"We can hear jets followed by explosions from around the city. Around 2 am, we heard very loud sounds. The explosions felt very close to us, maybe three or four kilometres away," he said.

The university administration, he said, has instructed students to remain in their dormitories and avoid unnecessary movement.

"The directive for today is to stay inside the dorm in one place," he said. "In case evacuations happen suddenly, everyone needs to be accounted for so we can leave without issues."

Access to basic supplies is being managed through the university. Raus said students have been advised to stock up on essentials, and the administration is providing food periodically.

Communication, however, remains a major concern. Internet connectivity is severely limited, making it difficult for students to stay in touch with families back home.

Raus estimates that around 109 Indian students are currently at Urmia University. Their biggest worry, they say, is the uncertainty.

"We are just following instructions and hoping things don't escalate further," Raus said.

The families of stranded students, meanwhile, are spending sleepless nights. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association, around 1,200 students are in Iran. They are from J&K, Punjab, Kerala and other states.

Earlier in the day, some of the families told NDTV how their children are now worrying about food and basic supplies, especially those stuck in Tehran.

171 Iranian students have reportedly been killed in the last 40 hours.

