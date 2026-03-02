116 Flights Cancelled At Mumbai Airport Amid Gulf Airspace Closure

The ongoing military escalation in the Middle East, involving the United States, Israel and Iran, has triggered severe disruptions to global aviation, leaving hundreds of flights cancelled and passengers, including many from Maharashtra, stranded both abroad and at home. The closure of airspace across the Gulf region has cut vital east-west flight corridors, unsettling travel plans and forcing airlines to overhaul schedules at short notice.

Airlines operating through Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha have either suspended services or drastically reduced operations as airspace restrictions remain in place. The knock-on effects have been felt acutely in India, where flight cancellations have surged over the past several days.

Mumbai Airport Sees Mass Cancellations

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), international travel was disrupted as flight after flight was called off or rescheduled. According to Mumbai airport officials, on Monday, 116 flights departing from or arriving in Mumbai were cancelled, which include 55 departures and 61 arrivals.

On Sunday, more than 125 flights departing from or arriving in Mumbai were cancelled, which included 67 departures and 58 arrivals. The carriers rerouted aircraft and avoided Gulf airspace until further notice.

Major Indian carriers, including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, have introduced full flexibility policies, allowing passengers to rebook flights or claim refunds at no extra charge if bookings were affected by the crisis.

Maharashtra Residents Stranded Abroad

The disruptions have left a number of Maharashtra residents stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with limited options to return home. Authorities confirmed that 84 students from Pune and 23 people from Thane remain stuck in Dubai, along with a small group of travellers on a religious pilgrimage.

In addition, several travellers from Raigad and Navi Mumbai are unable to secure flights back to India after carriers suspended services to and from UAE cities due to security concerns triggered by the conflict.

Affected passengers have reached out to the Maharashtra government and the Indian Embassy in the UAE, which have issued helpline numbers and are coordinating assistance. Officials are advising stranded citizens to register their details with authorities so that they can be prioritised for eventual repatriation flights or alternative connections.

Chaos and Confusion at Airports

Across Indian airports, passengers faced long queues, uncertainty over flight timings and sudden announcements of cancellations. Many who had planned trips via the Gulf for onward connections to Europe, North America or Africa were forced to rebook on longer or more expensive routes, creating significant stress and financial strain.

Some travellers reported confusion over alternate travel options, as limited flights out of the UAE continued to depart only on tightly managed schedules, and airlines struggled to reallocate aircraft and crews.

Sadiq Khan, a passenger who is stranded at the Mumbai airport with his family, said, "We were in Mumbai for a wedding. We have been waiting for hours with hopes that we can fly back to Dubai, but looks like it may take a few days for us to go back home. We don't have a choice but to extend our stay here. It's very stressful when something so unexpected and worrying happens."

Airspace Closures Continue

The closure of large parts of Gulf airspace, a critical link in international aviation between Asia and the West, is expected to continue until the conflict stabilises. Many say disruptions of this magnitude are the worst seen since the COVID-19 pandemic, given the volume of flights that normally pass through the region daily.

Authorities have urged passengers to monitor flight statuses with their airlines and to delay travel to airports unless necessary, as the situation remains fluid and travel advisories continue to evolve.