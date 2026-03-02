UK PM Says He 'Stands By' Decision To Not Take Part In Iran Strikes

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended on Monday his decision to keep Britain out of the US and Israel's initial strikes against Iran following criticism from President Donald Trump.

"President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to judge what is in Britain's national interest. That is what I have done, and I stand by it," Starmer told parliament.

The premier also said that British military bases in Cyprus "are not being used by US bombers", after he agreed to a US request to use UK bases for "specific and limited defensive purposes" in the war.

