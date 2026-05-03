Javed Akhtar On <i>Dhurandhar</i> Being Labelled A 'Propaganda' Film: "The Task Of Every Filmmaker Is To Present The Truth"

Legendary lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar on Sunday said that everyone has the right to propagate their ideas through creative works.

Akhtar was speaking to reporters after receiving a special award from a leading city-based jewellery brand for his achievements, when he was asked to comment on some recent films like Dhurandhar being labelled as propaganda.

"I don't know what you mean by propaganda films. I loved Dhurandhar; it was an excellent film. I liked the first one more than the second," he said.

"Every story takes a stand, but does it become propaganda because the narrative doesn't suit a section of the audience? Everyone has the right to propagate their ideas. What is wrong with propaganda films? The task of every filmmaker is to present the truth," Akhtar added.

He further explained that even if a film's narrative is based on a fairy tale, it will still carry an underlying ideology.

The veteran screenwriter also noted that every film carries a moral, which may be interpreted or labelled differently.

About Dhurandhar

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

The film is a duology. The film's first installment was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

It traces an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats. The film's storyline draws loosely on several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia.

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