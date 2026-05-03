Mukesh Khanna, 67, Explains Why He Remains Unmarried: "A Wife Doesn't Just Come Randomly"

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for portraying the iconic superhero in Shaktimaan, has once again sparked conversation with his candid views-this time on love, relationships, and marriage. At 67, the actor remains unmarried, but insists that his belief in the institution of marriage is stronger than most.

During a conversation with The Filmy Charcha, Mukesh Khanna addressed the frequent discussions around his single status.

Reflecting on relationships, he said, "If you are married, you are committed. People say a woman should be pativrata. But has anyone said a man should also be pativrata? I say that two souls have met. But people don't believe this... they say 'I love my wife' and still move around. That is cheating."

Opening up about why he has not married yet, Khanna made it clear that his decision is rooted in faith rather than hesitation.

He said, "I believe in marriage more than most people. People think that if you don't marry, you don't believe in marriage. That's not true. I believe in the institution of marriage more than most people. A wife doesn't just come randomly. She is written in destiny. If it was meant to happen, it would have happened by now. The woman I am destined to marry already exists somewhere. When destiny brings us together, it will happen," he said, adding that age is not a determining factor.

The actor also shared his views on love. He stated that love happens only once, while everything that follows is merely infatuation or desire. He added that if someone tells one person "I love you" and then moves on to another, it amounts to being ungrateful.

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