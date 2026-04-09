After Samay Raina's 'Shaktimaan <i>Ne Bachhe Maare Hain</i>' Remark, Mukesh Khanna Says <i>'Kutte Ki Dum Tedhi'</i>

A year after Samay Raina landed in a proverbial soup for the infamous episode of his show India's Got Latent featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, the stand-up comedian clapped back at his trolls in his inimitable style through a stage act which only seems to have ruffled more feathers.

A day after clips of Samay Raina's special Still Alive started going 'crazy' on the Internet, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna lashed out at the actor for targeting him.

In an Instagram post, the Shaktimaan star and producer wrote, "Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho, baahar nikalo. Phir tedhi ki tedhi. Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, wo wapas tedhi ho jaati hai. Kyunki wo seedha-saada praani nahin hai. (The dog's tail remains crooked. You can try putting it in a bottle, bring it out, and it will still be crooked. Samay Raina too has a crooked tail. No matter how much thrash it, straighten it,, it will still go back to being crooked. Because he is not a simple, straightforward creature).

"Wo roasted praani hai... poore desh ne latada maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah aur maar khane. Ab ek hee cheez baaqi hai. Uska muh kaala karke gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye jahan bachhe usko ande-tamatar maarein kyunki usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai (He is a roasted creature... The whole country has already rebuked him. Now, he is back like a shameless person to get more beatings. Now only one thing remains: his face should be blackened, he should be mounted on a donkey, and paraded through all the cities and lanes of the country, where children pelt him with eggs and tomatoes, because he has insulted their superhero Shaktimaan)."

In his 1.21-hour special Still Alive, Samay Raina spoke about how things went south when the India's Got Latent episode went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Last year, the comic faced severe backlash after Ranveer Allahbadia landed in a major controversy over his comment on parents and sex at his comedy variety show. Legal trouble, multiple FIRs, and summons from the National Commission for Women (NCW) followed.

Samay Raina pointed out how Mukesh Khanna also waded into the controversy. At the time, the veteran actor had criticised Ranveer Allahbadia.

"This is a serious offence. It should not be taken lightly. Offenders should be punished heavily in order to discourage people in future from making such ashleel and irresponsible statements. Someone asked me what I think should be done. I said, 'You should hold him and beat him. Make him sit on a donkey with his face painted black and make him tour the nation'," Mukesh Khanna had said at the time.

After a year, Samay Raina opened up about how he felt when 'Shaktimaan' himself went after them.

"Shaktiman aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktiman se kaise ladenge? Sorry, Shaktimaan! Tune bachhe maare hain fak-fak-fak karke, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai? (Shaktimaan also joined in. How will we fight Shaktimaan? Sorry, Shaktimaan! Shaktimaan has killed children 'fak-fak-fak karke'. How are you taking the moral high ground?)"

In his special, the comic also announced that he will not back down and bring another season of India's Got Latent after the controversy.

Also Read | Full Episode: Why Samay Raina Got In Trouble For India's Got Latent