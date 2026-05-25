Ranveer Singh Responds After Ban By Film Workers' Body Over <i>Don 3</i> Exit

Actor Ranveer Singh has reacted after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him in connection with Don 3, amid reports of growing tensions with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar following his exit from the project.

On Monday, FWICE claimed that Ranveer had failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the matter, despite being sent multiple reminders.

Now, Ranveer Singh's official spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson concluded.

Ranveer Singh Banned By Film Workers' Body

FWICE on Monday announced a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

At a press conference held today, FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit detailed the timeline that led to the federation's decision.

According to Pandit, the matter dates back to April 11, when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE against Ranveer.

"The issue began on 11th April when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE. As the head of the association, I received it. In his complaint, he stated that he wanted to meet us and register a complaint against actor Ranveer Singh," Ashok Pandit said.

Pandit revealed that the complaint alleged Ranveer withdrew from Don 3 just three weeks before the shooting unit was scheduled to leave, causing significant disruption to the project.

As part of the federation's standard process, FWICE invited producers Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their case. While Sidhwani attended the meeting in person, Farhan joined virtually from London.

"For nearly two hours, they explained their entire complaint and narrated the sequence of events as to why they had to take this step. They shared a lot of details with us. We listened to them carefully," Pandit stated.

He stressed that FWICE followed due process and attempted to hear both sides before taking any action.

"Following natural justice and our institutional rules, we invited the other party. The Federation sent reminders to Ranveer Singh every 10 to 15 days asking him to come and present his side of the story," Pandit said.

According to him, FWICE issued three formal notices to the actor but received no response.

However, Pandit said that after the federation announced the press conference, Ranveer's team finally sent an email questioning FWICE's jurisdiction in the matter and stating that the federation had no reason to intervene in the dispute.

With no formal appearance or resolution from the actor's side, FWICE deliberated internally and arrived at its decision.

FWICE President BN Tiwari underlined that the issue was larger than a disagreement between an actor and producer and concerned the livelihood of thousands of film workers.

"When a film is made, thousands of workers get employment. When a film suddenly stops, junior artists and daily wage workers also suffer financial losses," Tiwari said.

Emphasising that the federation represents not just technicians but also artists and producers, Tiwari said FWICE does not believe in taking one-sided positions.

He further asserted that stardom cannot place anyone above industry regulations.

"A strong message needs to be sent to the industry, even if someone is a superstar, they are not above the rules and regulations," he said.

Announcing the decision, Tiwari confirmed that FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer with immediate effect and appealed to all affiliated crafts and producer bodies to support the move until the dispute is formally resolved.

"The Federation issues a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer starting right now, and none of our members will work with him," Tiwari declared.

The development marks a major escalation in the Don 3 controversy and puts the spotlight on industry accountability, contractual commitments, and the role of film bodies in resolving disputes.