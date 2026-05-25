Watch: Ahana Deol Breaks Down As Hema Malini Accepts Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan

Hema Malini received the posthumous Padma Vibhushan award on May 25 on behalf of Dharmendra in Delhi. Their daughter, Ahana Deol, also attended the prestigious award ceremony and was seen breaking down while Hema received the honour.

The Press Information Bureau of India shared a video on X in which Ahana was seen getting emotional. The caption of the post read, "President Droupadi Murmu confers #PadmaVibhushan upon veteran actor #Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous), popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood."

It added, "One of the most versatile and successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema, he left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through a career spanning over 300 films. #PeoplesPadma #PadmaAwards2026 #PadmaAwards @PadmaAwards." Take a look at the video here:

Dharmendra Posthumously Honoured With Padma Vibhushan

President Droupadi Murmu presented the posthumous Padma Vibhushan to Hema Malini at a ceremony in Delhi. The award came as a tribute to Dharmendra's legacy and his influential body of work spanning over six decades in the film industry.

Dharmendra died at his Mumbai home on November 24, 2025. Earlier, he had been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital after facing breathing issues but was discharged on November 12.

The veteran actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. A prayer meeting was later organised at the Seaside Lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra by the Deol brothers in his memory. Hema Malini also hosted a separate prayer meeting in Delhi.



Also Read: Hema Malini To NDTV Ahead Of Receiving Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan: 'He Represents The Soul Of India'