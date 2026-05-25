Hema Malini To Receive Dharmendra's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Today In Delhi: Report

Hema Malini has arrived in Delhi to receive the posthumous Padma Vibhushan (India's second-highest civilian honour), conferred on the late actor Dharmendra in January this year. President Droupadi Murmu will formally present the first set of honours today.

"It's an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me. Esha wanted to come but could not make it. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby — everyone is aware of this, and it's a big moment for all of us," Hema Malini told Hindustan Times, confirming her presence at the event.

Just a week before his 90th birthday, Dharmendra died at his Mumbai home on November 24 last year. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after complaining of breathlessness and was discharged on November 12.

The veteran star was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. A prayer meet was held in his memory at the Seaside Lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, hosted by the Deol brothers. Later, Hema Malini hosted another prayer meet in Delhi.

After Dharmendra was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, Hema Malini shared her joy and pride in an X post: "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."

About the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards for 2026 were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day. These prestigious civilian honours celebrate individuals from varied fields such as the arts, literature, social service, medicine, education, and public service, acknowledging excellence and long-standing contributions to society.

Among India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Awards are presented in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The awards are traditionally conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.