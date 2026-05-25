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Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan's Reaction As Aishwarya Rai Stops For Fans At Cannes Goes Viral

A video from Cannes has surfaced online showing Aishwarya Rai pausing to greet admirers, sign autographs and pose for selfies

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Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan's Reaction As Aishwarya Rai Stops For Fans At Cannes Goes Viral
Stills from Aishwarya and Aaradhya's viral video at Cannes.
  • Aishwarya Rai attended Cannes with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, attracting fan attention
  • Aishwarya stopped for autographs and selfies while Aaradhya watched happily
  • Aaradhya made her official Cannes debut wearing a red gown at an award event
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Aishwarya Rai attended the Cannes Film Festival in France with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, where a video of Aishwarya's candid interaction with fans went viral online, highlighting Aaradhya's proud reaction.

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Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen walking the Cannes red carpet with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, drawing attention for their warm interaction with fans. A video from the event has surfaced online, showing the actor pausing to greet admirers, sign autographs, and pose for selfies.

In the clip, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen walking hand in hand when a fan requests an autograph and a picture. Aishwarya stops immediately, interacts with the fan, and obliges with a smile. During the moment, Aaradhya watches her mother closely and appears visibly happy, smiling as fans gather around.

The video has received strong reactions on social media, with users highlighting Aaradhya's expression.

Aishwarya At Cannes

After online speculation and a whirlwind of chatter on social media, Aishwarya Rai turned heads at Cannes on May 22, wearing an abyss-blue Amit Aggarwal couture gown.

Fashion enthusiasts were not over her first look, and the 52-year-old star took over the internet with her second look in a pink-hued gown by Sophie Couture.

But the biggest reveal was Aaradhya Bachchan's official debut at the prestigious film festival in a red gown. While she is yet to walk the red carpet, the 14-year-old accompanied her mother at the 6th edition of the Lights On Women's Worth Award.

Following the mother-daughter duo, other celebrities, including L'Oréal Paris ambassadors Eva Longoria, Gillian Anderson, and Ariana Greenblatt, made an appearance in their finest.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's 3D Floral Gown Look From French Riviera Breaks The Internet

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