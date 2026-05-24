Aishwarya Rai Owns Cannes Closing In An All-White Power Suit And Feather Boa

The Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 12 and concluded on May 23, spanned nearly two weeks of red-carpet parades, film screenings, and tabloid buzz. At the closing ceremony, Aishwarya Rai emerged as the standout presence.

Wearing an all-white ensemble by Chinese designer Chene Chan, the 52-year-old actor brought the feathery drama to the red carpet. If you can believe anyone to carry feathers with utmost grace and charm, it has to be her.

What Aishwarya Rai Wore To The Closing Ceremony Of Cannes

Chene Chan designed the white pantsuit, and it was a masterpiece. For most spectators, it was merely a suit, but wait until you zoom in on the details - bejewelled lapels on the blazer, tailored trousers with lace details, and a feather boa wrapped around her shoulders.

Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes closing ceremony in a white pantsuit paired with a feather boa. Photo: AFP

What elevated the look was the white top beneath, with an asymmetrical hemline. Its lace at the end had a beautiful fall on the right, complementing the lace of the trousers. Not to mention the little net fabric that was peeking out of the blazer sleeves, accentuating the entire look.

According to a press release by L'Oreal Paris, the actor's Swan look was anchored by signature bold lips, complementing the dramatic outfit with elegance, without taking away from its spotlight. The matte eyeshadow and lifted lashes using mascara completed the makeup.

For the hairstyle, the messy waves were centre-parted to add effortlessness to the dramatic appearance.

Social Media Reactions

Taking to Instagram, Diet Sabya, an unfiltered fashion commentator, shared a video of Aishwarya Rai blowing flying kisses on the balcony of the Hotel Martinez.

A user commented that the actor was looking ethereal, especially because of the wavy hairdo.

Another praised the Guru star and called her a "Goddess" and a" Cannes queen".

A third wrote, "Mother came back to remind everyone what real icon energy looks like."

A fourth mentioned, "Now this is called a comeback! Her name is Rai. Aishwarya Rai."

A fifth commented, "Gosh! Slay queen! The makeup is so good."

This was Aishwarya Rai's 24th appearance on the Cannes red carpet, after speculations were made that she would indeed be missing out on this year's gala. The Cannes regular not only owned the red carpet in a blue gown by Amit Aggarwal, but her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, also made her debut in a red ensemble at the 6th edition of the Lights On Women's Worth Award.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Finally Takes Over Cannes Red Carpet In A Stunning Blue Amit Aggarwal Gown