How Aishwarya Rai's Iconic Red Lehenga For <i>Jodhaa Akbar</i> Was Created, Designer Neeta Lulla Reveals

Jodhaa Akbar, starring Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan, hit theatres in 2008 and broke many records at the box office. Critics and fans could not hold themselves back from praising the actors, the entire cast, and the songs, but fashion enthusiasts could not take their eyes off the ensembles created for both male and female actors.

But one thing that stood out was Aishwarya as Jodhaa Bai, not just in her portrayal but also through her looks. The actor's red lehenga remains one of the most stunning creations to ever have been worn on the silver screen. It even became a part of the Academy Museum's Colour in Motion exhibition in Los Angeles in 2025.

What stole the limelight on the silver screen kept designer Neeta Lulla awake at night. The ace designer came across multiple challenges in creating Aishwarya's regal outfits for the film. In the latest video she shared on Instagram, the designer revealed what went into creating the iconic red lehenga.

How Neeta Lulla Designed Lehengas For Aishwarya Rai For Jodhaa Akbar

"I designed 2,600 costumes for Jodhaa Akbar in the limited colours we set out for the canvas. But here was yet another challenge. The DOP was shooting almost entirely in natural light. It sounds beautiful, right? Except that natural light highlights every shiny fabric. So, every lehenga, every dupatta, every single piece had to be matte. No shimmer, no shine, nothing," the designer shared in the video.

"I was wondering how a Mughal bridal outfit would look rich and ornate without any shine or sheen. That was my puzzle with Aishwarya's iconic red lehenga. We then constructed it on organic cotton and mull as the base, and then hand-embroidered it with kasab and resham to replicate the look of brocade. Then came the gota patti, the kundan, the metal embellishments - all mattified and layered on top. The result was incredibly luxurious on camera. Up close, it had a completely matte, almost dull finish," she said, detailing how Aishwarya's look was brought to life.

The designer shared that she spent two to three months researching the fabrics and motifs, and seeking Mughal and Rajput historical context. She then spent another four months constructing the fabric with embroidery and ageing treatments to get the perfect finish.

"Every bagh-booti, every zardozi pattern was historically grounded, camera-ready, and never crowded the frame. And today, brides across the country and the globe still recreate that lehenga for their own wedding day because that is the power of cinematic couture - when a costume transcends the screen and becomes a woman's dream," she said, concluding the video.

Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar reportedly earned more than Rs 110 crore worldwide, becoming a massive hit. It won 10 IIFA Awards, five Filmfare Awards, seven Star Screen Awards, and two National Film Awards.

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