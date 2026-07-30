Fat Loss Coach Shares 30-Minute Treadmill Workout To Lose Up To 15 Kg

A treadmill is perhaps the easiest machine to help you stay active and burn calories. It is simple to use and available in most gyms.

Besides helping with weight loss, regular treadmill workouts support heart health, lift your mood and keep your body moving every day. If your goal is to lose extra kilos, a fat loss coach has shared a treadmill workout plan.

According to Usamaa, who goes by the name usamaa.fitness on Instagram, following the right workout structure makes a big difference. The coach also explained the number of days per week you need to exercise for better results. With a healthy diet and lifestyle, this routine will help people lose up to 15 kg if they follow it properly.

Start with 5 minutes at incline 5 to warm up and get your body ready. Then, increase the incline to 8 for the next 5 minutes. After that, move to incline 10 for 5 minutes, followed by incline 12 for another 5 minutes. This is the highest incline in the routine, so it can make the workout more challenging.

Once you complete those 5 minutes, do not stop suddenly, but lower the incline to 8 and continue for 5 minutes. Finish the workout with the final 5 minutes at incline 5. This brings the total workout time to exactly 30 minutes.

According to the fitness trainer, “It burns calories without wrecking your recovery. You'll feel it, but you won't dread coming back tomorrow, and you can actually stay consistent with it.”

To get the best results, consistency is important. The treadmill workout can be done 3 to 4 times a week, which gives your body enough time to stay active while also getting proper rest. Along with cardio, do strength training or weight lifting three days every week. Your daily food intake also matters. Make sure you are eating enough calories for your body and getting enough protein.

Also Read | Why Strength Training Is The Holy Grail Of Menopause Fitness, Expert Weighs In