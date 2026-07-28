'Sleep Better, Move More, Snack Smart': Health Coach Shares Weight-Loss Tips

Losing weight is often seen as a difficult journey. Many people think they need strict diets, long workout sessions or expensive fitness plans to see results. But experts often say that small daily habits can make a much bigger difference than quick fixes. Simple lifestyle changes that are easy to follow are more likely to become part of a person's routine. Over time, these habits can support weight management, improve energy levels and help build a healthier relationship with food and exercise.

Health coach Raj Ganpath has shared four simple fitness habits on Instagram. He reveals that he has taught these habits to thousands of people and believes they work every single time. "You just have to try them," he says in the video.

Here's a look at the four habits he recommends:

1. Snack Smart Instead Of Eating Junk

Raj advises people to eat leftover vegetables, leftover protein or simple fruits when evening hunger strikes. Instead of reaching for chips or cookies, he suggests opening the fridge and choosing healthier options.

The health coach says these foods are "high in nutrients, low in calories, and extremely satiating," making them a better choice for people trying to lose weight.

2. Find More Ways To Move

The expert encourages people to stay active throughout the day instead of depending only on gym workouts.

He suggests simple activities like walking the dog, taking out the trash, walking to the grocery store, using the stairs and even walking for no specific reason. According to him, people should become the "annoying person who is always looking to move."

3. Don't Be Afraid Of Mild Hunger

Raj believes many people today are eating too often instead of eating only when they are actually hungry.

"The problem today is not that we're too hungry. The problem is that we're never hungry," he says. The health coach recommends allowing yourself to experience mild to moderate hunger for a few hours instead of constantly snacking. However, he is talking about normal hunger and not starving yourself.

4. Sleep On Time

The final habit is keeping a regular bedtime. Raj advises people not to delay sleep and to go to bed at the same time every night whenever possible.

According to him, a consistent sleep schedule helps the body develop a natural sleep routine. This can make it easier to fall asleep, sleep better through the night and support overall health, which also plays an important role in weight management.

While there is no single habit that guarantees weight loss, Raj Ganpath believes these small, practical changes can be easier to follow than extreme diets.

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