Chhavi Mittal Calls Breast Cancer Diagnosis A "Blessing", Says 'Quality Of Life Is Better Now'

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022. She underwent surgery, treatment, and radiation therapy, after which she was declared cancer-free. In April 2026, she celebrated four years of being cancer-free.

In her latest podcast, Candid Confessions With Chhavi, she invited Deepak Kumar, Founder of Oncare Cancer Centres, to discuss the biggest challenges in oncology. During the podcast, the actor opened up about her battle with cancer and how it improved her quality of life.

Chhavi Mittal On How Cancer Motivated Her

Sharing her cancer journey, Chhavi Mittal said that her diagnosis came as a "blessing". She said, "It kind of woke me up from a slumber."

The actor shared that her lifestyle wasn't bad before the diagnosis. She was exercising, eating healthy food, and even had a good sleep schedule. "But, I was too much into my work. And there was no personal time. There was no time to breathe. And I was enjoying it too much, and the stress levels were too high because of that. I was always on a treadmill," she said, highlighting the aspect of her lifestyle that was unhealthy.

Because of cancer, Chhavi was "forced to take a sabbatical." It woke her up to the fact that she had been ignoring herself for far too long. "I am not living my life. I am just working. But now I think that after cancer, my quality of life is so much better because I prioritise myself, my health, food, sleep, and taking off days," she added.

Initially, she prioritised only her work, but now, everything else is equally important in her life. "I used my cancer to motivate me," she said, adding that she completely trusted her team of doctors to guide her through the illness and help her recover.

Chhavi Mittal's First Reaction To Cancer Diagnosis

When Chhavi Mittal was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, she was in disbelief. Her first thought was that her reports might have gotten exchanged with another patient, just like in films and TV shows.

Once it started to sink in that she actually had cancer, she thought that she would beat it with treatment, a clean diet, and reduced stress levels. "The actual reality hits when you understand that cancer is not a joke," she added.

Deepak Kumar also said that this is one of the biggest mistakes patients often make, as it can lead them to delay treatment. This makes it more challenging for doctors, especially if the cancer has advanced.

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