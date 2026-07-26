Jasmine Bhasin Recalls Dubai Hospitalisation, Says Doctors Suspected A Terminal Illness

Jasmine Bhasin has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of her life, revealing how a birthday trip to Dubai turned into a medical emergency that left her hospitalised. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor recalled battling a high fever, being rushed to the hospital, and the diagnosis doctors initially gave her.

Jasmine shared that she had travelled to Dubai to celebrate her birthday, but her health deteriorated almost immediately after she arrived.

Recalling the beginning of the ordeal, Jasmine said, "So as soon as I went there, I was... the same evening I was not feeling that great. When I woke up, I felt a little feverish. But mujhe laga travel ka fever hai (I thought it was just travel fever). So unhone (they) gave me a paracetamol drip and IV, thinking theek ho jayega (I would recover)."

However, her condition failed to improve.

"But for three days mera fever hi neeche nahi aaya (my fever just wouldn't come down). I had a fever of around 103, 104," she recalled.

The actor revealed that she spent her birthday confined to her hotel room.

"Maine raat ko 12:00 baje apna cake kaata (I cut my birthday cake at midnight) and I was in my hotel room. Maine woh teen din hotel room nahi chhoda (I didn't leave my hotel room for three days). I was continuously running a fever and was in pain."

Jasmine said her condition became so severe that she finally asked her friends and boyfriend Aly Goni to take her to the hospital.

Once she reached the hospital, doctors carried out several tests.

"So I reached the hospital, and by the time they ran tests on me, my CRP, which is a marker used to determine how much infection you have in your body, had crossed all levels and was at a very, very risky stage. It's supposed to be between zero and five; mine was around 323. So when you have so much infection in your body, you can have sepsis and it can just... woh phail jaata hai (it spreads)."

Jasmine said she remained hospitalised for three days before returning to India to continue her treatment.

"Thanks to God, we figured it out. I was in the hospital for three days. As I became a little stable, we took a flight and came back to India. I continued my treatment."

She further revealed that doctors in Dubai suspected a serious medical condition affecting her intestine.

"My scans... we are still supposed to run them again because doctors in Dubai gave me this conclusion that I have a terminal illness. It's something very complicated. There is inflammation in a part of your intestine, and there could be various reasons for it. So we have to investigate and figure out what could be the reason for me, and I am going to get that treated and figure it out slowly, slowly with time."

Although Jasmine said her health has improved, she admitted the experience left her emotionally shaken.

"But now I am feeling, touchwood, really good. Since the last one and a half months, I have fallen sick back-to-back so many times. Now I feel even scared to say, 'Oh yeah, I am feeling good.' Mujhe aisa lagta hai, 'Oh my God, main yeh bolungi, nazar lag jayegi, main phir beemar ho jaungi' (I feel like, 'If I say this, I'll jinx it and fall sick again'). I have had such a terrible phase in the last few months."

Looking back at spending her birthday in the emergency room, Jasmine said, "Yaar, birthday pe main emergency room mein thi (I was in the emergency room on my birthday). Idhar se bhi needle thi, idhar se bhi, idhar se bhi... (There were needles here, here and everywhere)... from everywhere I was poked."

Despite the frightening circumstances, she said she tried to stay mentally strong.

"I still remember that moment. I was very strong. I was observing all my reports, tests, and whatever the conclusions, everything very actively. I was completely aware of what was happening and why we were doing this, and I was trying to be brave."

Reflecting on what the health scare taught her, Jasmine said, "Is poore experience ne mujhe yeh sikhaya ki humein universe se messages lene chahiye (This entire experience taught me that we should pay attention to the messages the universe gives us)."

"I think I have been having a very hectic time, and the universe was trying to tell me, 'Jasmine, slow down. Jasmine, slow down. Give some time to yourself as well. You also deserve to love yourself and heal, and then get back to work.'"

She added, "Do not burn out because eventually it will affect your health. Your health is the most important thing."

Jasmine also urged women to prioritise their well-being.

"Jo health ka kaafi khayal rakhti hai, but yes... hum laparwahi karte hain apni health ke saath, jabki humein bilkul nahi karna chahiye (I've always taken good care of my health, but we women often neglect our health when we shouldn't). I have become more conscious about my health. I want more women to know how careless we are, how we burn ourselves out with work, home, everything... Just take care of yourselves."

Speaking about Aly Goni's support, Jasmine said she was grateful he was by her side during the crisis. She admitted that the experience left her anxious about travelling alone afterwards.

"Agar main dobara beemar pad gayi toh kya hoga? Is baar toh main akeli hoon (What if I fall sick again? This time I'm alone)," she recalled thinking while travelling to Bali. "But touchwood, thanks to God, the trip went well," said the actress.



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