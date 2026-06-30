Jasmine Bhasin Shares Health Update After Hospitalisation: "Not Out Of Danger Zone"

Jasmine Bhasin went to Dubai to celebrate her 36th birthday but ended up being hospitalised. She later took to Instagram to share that she was diagnosed with terminal ileitis, a condition in which the final section of the small intestine becomes inflamed.

The actor has again taken to social media to share an update on her health as she makes her way back to India, where she will continue treatment for her condition.

Jasmine Bhasin Shares Health Update After Hospitalisation

Jasmine Bhasin took to Instagram Stories to share a video in which she revealed that she is not yet out of danger. While speaking, the actor seemed unwell and exhausted.

"A lot of you are really concerned and need an update about my health. So, I didn't get medical clearance, and I wasn't 'fit to fly' as per my hospital because I am still not out of the danger zone," she said.

She thanked the Dubai hospital staff and healthcare workers for taking good care of her. The actor added, "But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections, and right now I am at the airport. I'll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India."

Jasmine Bhasin's Diagnosis

After Aly Goni revealed that Jasmine was admitted to the hospital, she shared her diagnosis. "I am so sorry I have not been able to respond to all your lovely messages and posts. This birthday did not end up how we expected. Life is very unexpected. I am much better and should be back soon," she said in the video.

Jasmine Bhasin is currently being treated for terminal ileitis. Photo: Jasmine Bhasin/ Instagram

"So as soon as I landed in Dubai, on the same day, I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with Terminal Ileitis and a severe high-risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully, I will recover soon and be back," the caption on her Stories read.

Before Jasmine shared the health update, Aly made a wish for her through a birthday post. "Instead of making birthday memories, we're in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I'd trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again," he wrote.

Jasmine Bhasin is currently being treated for terminal ileitis, the causes of which can include lesions of the ileum, ulcerative colitis, genetic mutations, NSAID use, and lymphoma, among others. While the symptoms vary from one patient to another, it often manifests as cramping, bloody stools, malabsorption, lower abdominal pain, weight loss, and diarrhoea.

One must consult a health professional for a clinical diagnosis instead of resorting to self-diagnosis and medication.

Also Read | Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Terminal Ileitis Diagnosis. Here's All About The Inflammatory Gut Condition