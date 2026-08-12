Soha Ali Khan Reveals The Parenting Rule She Learned From Sharmila Tagore For Daughter Inaaya

Parenting is no cakewalk, whether you are an ordinary person or a celebrity. While the challenges and parenting styles can differ from one person to another, no one can escape sleep deprivation and the struggle to make friends and family understand their style of upbringing.

In a video interview with Tweak India, Soha Ali Khan opened up about her parenting non-negotiables and what her mother, actor Sharmila Tagore, taught her about raising a child.

Parenting Non-Negotiables According To Soha Ali Khan

The actor gave birth to her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in September 2017, and since then, she has had a non-negotiable not only for her child but also for everyone else in the family. She was asked what some of her non-negotiables were as a mother.

She responded, "Everything is up for negotiations these days," adding, "I try and set them, I fight for them. The one thing that I am fighting for is bedtime for my child at around 8 pm."

She admitted that this is one thing that people have accepted. Soha's family and friends finally had to give up on this one demand. "People who do not feel the same way have said, 'Okay, you have this one because it seems like you get a bit crazy at 8 pm.'"

Hence, in the interest of humanity, everyone around her has agreed, including Inaaya herself, that she must be tucked into bed at around 8 pm every night. In fact, Soha Ali Khan shared that she has a non-negotiable for herself as well. She tries to go to bed around 10:30 pm. Although it does not happen every day, it is something she strives for.

Parenting Tips That Soha Ali Khan Picked Up From Her Mother

Soha Ali Khan said that Sharmila Tagore had three children and was a successful commercial film actor. Though both have had different parenting journeys, what Soha has learned from her is the importance of setting a schedule for her child.

She said that it is not only because a routine is important for the child, but also because it helps a mother know where her child is likely to be at a particular time, giving her a sense of relief. Of course, it also works in the best interest of the little one.

In fact, she admitted that Sharmila was also strict about the 8 pm bedtime, which is why Soha feels validated about her non-negotiable and does not want to compromise on it, no matter what anyone else tells her.

Soha Ali Khan's Parenting Style

One of the things that Soha Ali Khan is particular about is making Inaaya read books. She often tells her, "Inaaya, until you read this book, you can't watch TV."

The actor added that sometimes you have to bribe your children, and sometimes you have to incentivise them because not everyone is born a reader. However, she definitely wants to inculcate this habit in her daughter. She added that the trick might not work every time, so a parent also has to set an example, be a role model, and practise what they preach.

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