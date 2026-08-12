Rhea Chakraborty Admits She Spent Her Last Rs 3 Lakh Salary On "Fixing" Her Face

Rhea Chakraborty has come a long way since her MTV VJ days as a teenager. During an interview, the actress opened up about becoming financially independent at a young age and recalled spending a significant part of her earnings on her appearance, including undergoing face surgery.

In a chat with Tanmay Bhat on his YouTube channel , Rhea revealed that she was earning Rs 3 lakh as an MTV VJ by the time she was 17 or 18. “At that time, a VJ used to get good money. I think Rs 3 lakh was my last salary. But I was also just 17-18 years old, so I really thought I was damn rich. Spent this money on fixing my face,” she shared while comparing her old picture with her latest one.

Rhea's revelation left the other members of the panel laughing as she spoke openly about her decision.

Rhea Chakraborty looked back at her initial days in the industry and revealed what things were like. “There was a time when only good-looking people were allowed to speak,” she said. Later, when Tanmay asked if he should also get his face “fixed”, Rhea replied, “Everyone should get their facelift. Technology is next level now. There is everything..."

After beginning her career as a VJ, Rhea went on to make her acting debut with the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012 and later entered Bollywood in 2013 with the film Mere Dad Ki Maruti. However, her personal life brought her unprecedented media attention after Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. Rhea faced allegations and extensive media attention in connection with the case and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs-related investigation.

Later, in March 2025, the CBI closed the case and gave Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit, concluding that Sushant's death was a suicide and ruling out foul play. The CBI's closure of the case brought an end to the years-long legal battle surrounding Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Alongside acting, Rhea has ventured into entrepreneurship with her brand Chapter 2, which she runs with her brother Showik Chakraborty. Up next, Rhea will be seen in the second season of The Traitors.

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