Korean Influencer, 41, Cautions Against Early Cosmetic Procedures: 'Don't Work The Same Later'

When it comes to skincare and haircare, South Korea is considered ahead of its time. From high-end products to luxury treatments, influencers often rave about visiting Korea to get their skin or hair treated, or even to purchase makeup, especially foundation that blends into the skin like another layer of dermal tissue.

But this is old news. The latest factors driving tourism to Seoul in the past couple of years are facial firming and laser treatments. However, influencer Lee Sang-Mi (hello_yulli) warns against it. Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old shared five mistakes she made in her 30s that others should avoid.

Don't Rush Into Cosmetic Procedures

Lee Sang-Mi wrote, "Don't rush into cosmetic procedures. When you actually need them later, they don't work the same anymore." Along with her, many experts also warn against getting these treatments at an early age due to the pressure created by social media and society.

This comes at the right time because cosmetic procedures, including facelifts, Botox, laser therapy, and anti-ageing treatments, have driven a large influx of tourists to South Korea.

At least 1.17 million people travelled to South Korea in 2024 for aesthetic reasons, according to the Korean Ministry of Health. In 2025, the number was a little over 2 million.

ET Brand Equity quoted Hong Seung-wook, director of global healthcare business at the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, saying, "The growth of foreign patients is outpacing that of foreign tourists."

He further added, "We now see foreign tourists spend more on medical services than on tourism in Korea."

Stop Trying Too Hard In Relationships

The 41-year-old woman said that certain relationships have a shorter lifespan. Hence, people should not give everything to save every relationship in their lives. One must realise that some people are not meant to stay forever and must be let go without losing self-respect and dignity.

Take Care of Your Parents

The Korean influencer gave the ultimate life advice. She added that people should take care of their parents while they still can. "Time with them is limited," she added.

Start Saving Money

The next piece of advice that Lee Sang-Mi gave was to start saving money earlier. Ask any financial expert, and they will tell you the same. Today, no matter how little you earn, you can start saving and growing your money with just a Rs 100 SIP per month. The influencer further added that there will come a time when your body won't have the same energy to earn it.

Date More

Her last advice was to date more people. "The more people you meet, the faster you learn who's wrong for you." This advice sounds similar to what Dr Jug, played by Shah Rukh Khan, said in Dear Zindagi. He compared potential partners with chairs and suggested that unless a person sits on or tries a chair, they can never know whether it's comfortable or not.

Together, Lee Sang-Mi's insights highlight the importance of patience, self-awareness, and long-term thinking, whether it comes to beauty choices, relationships, or financial stability.

Also Read | Heatwave Makeup Guide: Mumbai Dermatologist Reveals What To Use And Skip This Summer

