Influencer Shares 5 Easy Tips That Helped Her Lose 15 Kg In 4 Months

Weight loss advice is everywhere, but not all tips are practical or sustainable in the long run. While many people focus on restrictive diets and intense workout plans, some simple daily habits can make a lasting difference.

A fitness influencer who successfully lost 15 kilograms shared the key lifestyle changes she would follow again if she had to repeat her journey. Her recommendations highlight the power of consistency over quick fixes.

In a post shared on Instagram, Disha Maggu writes, "If I had to lose 15 kgs all over again, I wouldn't chase fancy diets or do anything extreme. I'd just come back to the basics and actually stick to them."

1. Walking

"We still don't understand the importance of it, but it works as cardio. And prefer stairs whenever possible, do not prefer lifts," Disha says.

2. Water Intake

"As soon as you wake up, have water. No coffee, no chai. Hydrate yourself with water, be it warm water, be it any form of water. Helps in metabolism, reduces our unnecessary cravings and keeps our energy stable throughout the day," she adds.

3. Don't Forget Fibre

Protein matters, but why do we forget that fibre is equally important? The influencer recommends adding a good amount of fibre to your meals. "It's great for your overall gut health and even regulates your blood sugar," she shares.

4. Homemade Food

Cooking your own meals can naturally support weight loss because it gives you complete control over ingredients, portion sizes and cooking methods. Replacing takeout and processed foods with homemade options can help eliminate hidden calories, excessive sodium and added sugars from your diet.

5. Calorie Deficit

Understand portion sizes and be mindful of liquid calories. Always prefer whole fruits over fruit juices. To lose fat, you need to maintain a slight calorie deficit.

These simple habits may offer a sustainable starting point for those looking to improve their health and achieve their fitness goals.

Also Read | From 76 Kg To 56 Kg: Fitness Coach Shares How She Lost 20 Kg With Low-Impact, High-Intensity Exercises