How Does Mallika Sherawat Stay Toned At 49? Actress Shares Her Fitness Secret

Mallika Sherawat offered a glimpse into her fitness routine and philosophy through her latest social media posts, emphasising consistency and mindful movement over shortcuts.

In one post, the actor shared a video from her home, where she can be seen performing yoga as part of her daily routine. Along with the clip, Mallika highlighted the importance of staying consistent rather than chasing extremes.

She wrote, "Age doesn't define fitness; consistency does. Take care of your body, it will take care of you. No extremes... just a little movement every day. It all adds up. Yoga is such an important part of my life... these gentle stretches are how I begin my day."

In another post from the gym, Mallika spoke about the effort behind maintaining her physique, stressing that discipline is key.

She wrote, "No luck. No shortcuts. I built this body day by day, rep by rep, on the days I didn't feel like it. You can begin at any time. The body responds when the mind decides."

She also engaged with her followers in the comments section, asking, "What's harder for you—starting or staying consistent?"

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mallika Sherawat spoke about her approach to fitness and diet, crediting yoga and a plant-based lifestyle for her overall well-being. She said she avoids extreme measures and instead focuses on consistency, clean eating, and mindful living to stay healthy and energised during long working days.

Mallika revealed that she has been following a vegan diet for a long time, cutting out all animal and dairy products. Her daily meals mainly include fruits, salads, and Thai green curry. She also avoids milk, lassi, paneer, and cheese entirely.

Speaking about her food preferences, Mallika said mango is her favourite fruit. "My breakfast is usually a lot of fresh fruits," she added. For dessert, she keeps it simple and eats only dates.

She also shared that bhindi is a regular part of her diet. "I like bhindi a lot. Bhindi, of course, I prefer it in a vegetable form, in a cooked form, but a lot of green salads and avocado. I also like a lot of avocados. I like Thai green curry because it's made with coconut milk, and it has the right kind of spices," the actress said.



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