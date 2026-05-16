How Mallika Sherawat's 'Low-Cut' Blouse Went Viral 20 Years Ago During Cannes Debut With Jackie Chan

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains the undisputed queen of Cannes from the Indian film industry, over the years many actresses have made their way to the French Riviera. Mallika Sherawat too had a story to share from her Cannes debut 20 years ago with Jackie Chan. But what stole the show was her "dangerously low-cut blouse".

What's Happening

Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from her Cannes debut, many of which featured her posing with and hugging Hong Kong martial artist, actor and filmmaker Jackie Chan.

The actress wrote, "My first time at the Cannes Film Festival, with Jackie Chan 20 years ago! I wore a dangerously low-cut blouse with a ghagra... and it set off a storm!"

She added, "It made headlines, even landed me in the iconic Time magazine being compared to the superstar Brigitte Bardot. For a girl from a small town... it felt unreal. They called it too much. And now... it's normal."

About Mallika Sherawat And Jackie Chan's Collaboration

Jackie Chan's 2005 film The Myth was promoted at Cannes, which is why the cast and crew were present to host parties and attend photo calls. Mallika Sherawat essayed the role of Samantha, an Indian peasant girl.

The martial-arts fantasy film revolved around an archaeologist's journey who dreams of a past life as a Qin dynasty general.

About Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat entered the film industry with her 2002 film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye. Her bold performance in the 2004 film Murder opposite Emraan Hashmi put her in the spotlight.

Some of the other films in her filmography are Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Kis Kis Ki Kismat, Khwahish, Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story and Welcome.

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