Urvashi Rautela Is All Heart As Shobhaa De Praises Her Cannes Look In Vietnamese Gown, Rs 6 Lakh Bag

Urvashi Rautela knows how to slay at Cannes and grab attention on one of the most prestigious red carpets. As she attended the Fatherland screening at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, she opted for a sparkly gown designed by a Vietnamese label and went viral for saying that on an international platform, she is not Urvashi but represents India.

While social media users pointed out the obvious contradiction, author-columnist Shobhaa De praised her. Not just her look, but her statement: "I am India." She did not hold back from praising the actor and called her a "limited edition Urvashi Rautela."

Urvashi Rautela Is All Heart As Shobhaa De Praises Her Cannes Look

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi Rautela shared Shobhaa De's video in which she was praising her and her Cannes look. The caption read, "Shobhaa De Mam (heart)."

"Urvashi Rautela is an original," Shobhaa De said in her video, adding, "I have to hand it to her. A, I love her. She is the limited edition - Urvashi Rautela."

"Here she is saying, 'I am India.' What a statement. And she is wearing a Vietnamese designer and carrying a Leiber bag," she added, praising the actor's Cannes red carpet look.

"But did anyone contradict her? No, because she is kind of lovable and statuesque, and she is not pretending. She is who she is," the columnist said.

"Who are the others? I don't even remember," she concluded, taking a quirky jibe at Alia Bhatt.

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2026 Look

The Cannes look that Shobhaa De was praising in her video was from when the actor walked the red carpet to attend the Fatherland screening. She opted for a mermaid-style gown by JoliPoli, a Vietnamese label. It featured stone detailing, beadwork, crystals, and sequins.

The sweetheart neckline and sleeve capes further added drama to the silhouette. The crystal tassels cascading from her shoulders further accentuated the look.

Completing her look was a Judith Leiber evening bag, which is priced at USD 6,295 (approximately Rs 6 lakh), according to the official website. The whimsical piece featured a carousel ride, crafted with horse patterns in grey, blue, and pastel colours.

To take the silver theme further forward, she opted for sparkly eyeshadow and adorned her sleek bun with an encrusted accessory. She wore matching danglers and a statement choker. She finished the makeup with glossy lips and rosy cheeks.

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