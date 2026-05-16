Kalyani Priyadarshan Shines In Diamonds, Sapphires, And Gold At Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Kalyani Priyadarshan is an Indian actor known primarily for her work in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films. She has featured in films like Varane Avashyamund, Bro Daddy, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Maanaadu, and Chitralahari, among others.

She has been making headlines because of her Cannes debut. Recently, she walked the red carpet and took social media by storm. It was not just her black-and-purple ensemble but also the jewels encrusted with diamonds, sapphires, and pink morganites that impressed the Internet.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Jewels At The Cannes Red Carpet

Commanding attention amid the buzz of shutterbugs were Kalyani Priyadarshan's jewels. The necklace, designed by Kalyan Jewellers, extended into a sculptural back chain, becoming a part of the silhouette.

It was created using 14K white gold, featuring a 52-carat pear-shaped blue sapphire. According to the press release, the necklace comprised 945 natural, brilliant, and princess-cut diamonds. It also featured two 15-carat pink morganites. The earrings were adorned with sapphires and morganites.

According to the press release, the jewels tied the entire look together, lending a perfect sense of drama to her red carpet persona.

What Kalyani Priyadarshan Wore To Cannes Red Carpet

Walking the prestigious red carpet, Kalyani Priyadarshan stunned in a black-and-purple strapless gown by Irth. Representing South Indian cinema on a global platform, she walked with elegance and glamour.

The fitted bodice accentuated her look, and the shimmer complemented the sparkling jewels she was wearing. She styled her hair in soft, open curls and chose a soft-glam makeup look. Ditching eyeliner, she kept the eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick in tones of pink. She did not want the makeup to divert attention from her outfit and jewels, and the team nailed the brief.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Cannes debut marks a significant milestone in her career. It is not only a personal achievement but also reflects the growing popularity of actors from South Indian cinema on global platforms.

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