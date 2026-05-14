<i>Lokah</i> Star Kalyani Priyadarshan Keeps It Simple And Stylish In All-White For Cannes Debut

Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with an understated fashion choice. Attending the Indian Pavilion on May 13, Kalyani opted for an all-white ensemble that highlighted her preference for simplicity.

Details

Kalyani's outfit featured a sleeveless blazer-style top with a deep V-neckline and sharp lapels, giving the look a strong, tailored finish. The fitted design accentuated her waist before extending into a subtle peplum hem, adding shape without overwhelming the overall silhouette.

She paired the top with a long, flowing white skirt. The skirt included ruched detailing around the waist and hips, which created texture and enhanced the fit while allowing the fabric to fall naturally.

Kalyani kept accessories minimal yet impactful, choosing diamond jewellery, including a layered necklace and rings, that brought a touch of glamour without overpowering the outfit.

Her beauty look remained simple and in line with the minimalist aesthetic. She styled her hair in loose waves and opted for natural make-up with soft tones, including rosy cheeks and nude lips.

More About Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani received huge love for her role in Lokah Chapter 1. The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, Malayalam cinema's first female superhero-a mythology-inspired character navigating a world that blends folklore with fantasy.

The cast also includes Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

Upon its theatrical release, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra opened to highly positive reviews and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, collecting over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Kalyani is set to return in Lokah Chapter 2, with filming expected to begin in September 2026.