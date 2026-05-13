Tara Sutaria Makes Her Cannes 2026 Debut In A Look Straight Out Of Old Hollywood

Actor Tara Sutaria has officially arrived at the Cannes Film Festival - and she is making sure her first day is anything but ordinary.

The actor shared a series of pictures from the French Riviera, giving fans a glimpse into the beginning of her Cannes 2026 journey before her much-awaited appearance at the prestigious event.

Sharing the images, she wrote, "Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned.. Until then, some moments from day one.."

Her post quickly drew attention online, with Disha Patani dropping a sweet comment that read, "So beautiful."

As for her first Cannes look, Tara went classic with a dramatic black-and-white Helsa gown - and it delivered full old-Hollywood energy. The strapless dress featured a structured corset-style bodice with a striking white neckline detail. The voluminous black skirt added drama, while delicate white lace peeking from the hem brought in a softer touch.

She kept the styling clean and effective: soft waves, glowing makeup, statement earrings and black heels. No over-accessorising - just the outfit doing all the talking.

Tara Leaves For Cannes In A Rs 65,000 Blazer

A day ago, the actor stepped out at the airport wearing a black suit. The suit was from Helsa, a Germany-based fashion label. The dark grey striped blazer, featuring a front-button closure, padded shoulders, and heavyweight twill fabric, comes with a price tag of Rs 65,789.

Tara Sutaria styled it with striped baggy pants from the same brand.

Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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