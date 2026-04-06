What Are Tara Sutaria's Non-Negotiables In A Relationship: 'Can't Forgive And Forget'

Tara Sutaria, an Indian actor and singer, first began her career with Disney India's Big Bada Boom. She debuted in films with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, and the same year, she was the eighth-highest trending personality on Google in India. But what she is like in her private space has remained a mystery.

Recently, she appeared on Chapter 2 with Rhea Chakraborty and opened up about what her non-negotiables are in relationships, her views on motherhood and marriage, and where she sees herself 20 years down the line.

Tara Sutaria Shares Her Non-Negotiables In A Relationship

In the seventh segment of the podcast, Rhea Chakraborty asked Tara Sutaria, "What are your non-negotiables in relationships, not just romantic (ones)?"

"Deceit, betrayal, lies, dishonesty, and pretence. That's something I have grown to understand about myself. I can't (tolerate these) because I will never do that to somebody, so it's the least I would expect in return," the actor said.

Rhea joked that we live in Kalyug, hinting that Tara's non-negotiables are quite uncommon in today's world. "The simple things are not the simple things anymore, right?" she asked.

"That's what I am saying. I want people to remember those things. It's not that hard. I think our generation makes it very hard to remind itself of those things," Tara said, further adding, "Simple things are not so hard to remember."

She further noted that she expects the basics in a relationship. She does not have a list, but she highlighted that honesty and being good to yourself and others are important to her.

"I am not someone who forgives and forgets if you have caused me pain. Somewhere, I will hold it in and feel that pain, and I am highly sensitive," the Tadap actor shared about herself.

Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her Plans For Motherhood

Born in November 1995, Tara is 30 years old, and Rhea asked her if she wants children. The actor said, "I don't know. It's an interesting question. So many people ask me this now, I think. A lot of my friends are having children of their own, but I think there has been a lot of clarity for them since we were kids."

"And I think if you are obsessed with the idea, and you know exactly what you're getting into because you have to be so present for them. You can't... It can't be second on your list ever. It has to be the number one thing. And you have to love children so much to want to have them. And I do, but I am not entirely sure yet," she added.

"I feel like when I know, I'll know. And if that doesn't happen for me, it doesn't. It has never truly been something that has been number one on my list," she confessed.

The actor also said that people often tell her that she is good with kids and that she is maternal. However, she is waiting for the desire to have children to truly hit her, and maybe then she will be sure of having children.

Tara Sutaria On Her Marriage Plans

In the next segment, Rhea asked Tara if she would want to be married. "It's so strange - my sister and I, for the last two to three years, have been thinking about it. We want it." However, till the last couple of years, it wasn't something that was on her priority list.

"It's new-ish. But it is something I'm really enjoying the idea of," she added. She also joked that in her 20s, she did not entertain the thought, but now she is open to it, and the idea of marriage seems exciting to her.

"I just think it's such a romantic idea to want to spend like forever with someone," she shared, adding, "I just think that's really sweet. That person is my person forever."

Tara Sutaria's 20-Year Plan

For Tara, she hasn't thought that far down the line, but she has always imagined living in a big, old house on the ground somewhere. "Where I am growing my own vegetables, barbecuing, and having dinner parties with the love of my life."

She probably does not want to be living in the city 20 years from now. And she is not sure whether she will be in India or living abroad. "But definitely doing something creative, something to do with the theatre, music, and food, for sure. I'll definitely have a restaurant. And I really want to open a school for the performing arts," she added, sharing her plans.

While Tara Sutaria seems sorted about her 20-year plan, we are still struggling to answer, "Where do you see yourself in five years?" during interviews. That's something we need to work on.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Credits "Severe Ego" Behind 18-Year Marriage With Aishwarya Rai