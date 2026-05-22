Aishwarya Rai Heads To Cannes In A Black Blazer With A Gucci Bag Worth Lakhs

The Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and witnessed celebrities and influencers parading in their finest couture, waving to photographers and having their moment. But one question that has been echoing at the French Riviera and back at home is, 'Where is Aishwarya?'

Since L'Oreal first dropped a video of posters suspended from the Hotel Martinez, social media users have been asking about Aishwarya Rai. Rumours were rife that she would not make an appearance this year. However, last night, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Cannes with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

What Aishwarya Rai Wore Before Leaving For Cannes

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were spotted twinning in black while they were leaving for Cannes. The Ponniyin Selvan actor stopped for a few seconds as paps requested to click pictures, and soon went inside to catch her flight.

The actor was spotted wearing a black blazer from Dhruv Kapoor's Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. It featured sequin work in patches. Complementing it was a pair of black pants from the same collection. Completing the look were her straightened hair and bold red lips.

Keeping up with the all-black theme, Aishwarya completed her look with Gucci Signoria boots. According to the listing on Saks Fifth Avenue, the pair comes at a price tag of USD 1,860 (approximately Rs 1.78 lakh).

What grabbed attention was Aishwarya carrying a Gucci Diana bag. Its price in the second-hand market ranges from Rs 2.1 lakh to Rs 2.39 lakh. Gucci's official website does not have a similar bag in the collection currently, but it has a brown variant that costs USD 4,490 (approximately Rs 4.3 lakh).

Aishwarya Rai's Much-Awaited Cannes Appearance

Since the Cannes Film Festival began, everyone has been asking about Aishwarya Rai's whereabouts. When L'Oreal Paris faced a massive backlash for missing her poster in their video, the brand responded in the comments.

One of the comments read, "Year after year, Cannes after Cannes. She never misses." In another comment, the team called her "timeless and completely herself."

Aishwarya Rai debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 to present Devdas. She was accompanied by co-actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She wore Neeta Lulla's yellow saree, which remains one of her most iconic red-carpet looks, and it went viral again amid her absence this year.

In 2003, she became the first Indian actor to serve as a main jury member at the festival, and L'Oreal Paris named her a global brand ambassador. Her Cinderella ball gown by Michael Cinco in 2017 and Manish Malhotra's saree in 2025 have also been among her most memorable red-carpet fashion moments.

Also Read | 24 Years On, Why Aishwarya Rai Means Cannes For Many Indians