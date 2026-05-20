24 Years On, Why Aishwarya Rai Means Cannes For Many Indians

For many Indians, the Cannes Film Festival is not just about cinema or global fashion - it is about Aishwarya Rai. While Cannes is one of the world's most prestigious film festivals, a large section of Indian audiences recognise it primarily through her appearances on the red carpet. Over the years, Aishwarya has become almost synonymous with Cannes in the Indian imagination.

For Indians, Aishwarya Is Cannes

Ask a casual viewer in India about Cannes, and chances are they may not know which films are premiering or which celebrities are expected to attend this year. But they will know that Aishwarya Rai will walk the red carpet. Her presence has become a cultural marker, turning Cannes into a widely discussed event back home.

This association is rooted in visibility. Aishwarya consistently brings global attention to India through her appearances, and Indian media extensively covers her looks, interviews and moments from the festival. Over time, this has created a strong link between her and Cannes.

Aishwarya's importance goes beyond fashion. She was one of the first Indian actors to gain sustained international recognition at Cannes. Her global appeal, combined with her image as a former Miss World, made her a natural fit for an international platform like this.

She also represents a bridge between Bollywood and the global film industry.

When It All Began

Aishwarya Rai first attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2002. That year, she represented her film Devdas, which was screened at the festival. Her appearance in a traditional yellow saree on the red carpet stood out and marked a turning point for Indian representation at Cannes.

A Long, Consistent Presence

Since her debut, Aishwarya has been attending Cannes for over two decades. She is one of the longest-serving Indian regulars at the festival. Her association has remained consistent, especially as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, ensuring her appearance almost every year. After walking the red carpet in 2002 for Devdas in a striking yellow sari, she returned in 2003 and 2004 with elegant traditional and fusion ensembles.

After a brief gap, she made a strong comeback from 2007 onwards, when she began attending regularly as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, and since then she has been a near-constant presence at the festival through the late 2000s and 2010s.

Over the years - including standout appearances in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017 - she experimented with dramatic gowns, bold silhouettes and unforgettable beauty choices, such as her widely discussed purple lipstick in 2016.

In the years that followed, including 2018, 2019, and her post-pandemic return in 2022 and 2023, Aishwarya balanced classic glamour with statement-making couture, often opting for voluminous gowns, metallic finishes and intricate detailing. This long-term presence has strengthened her identity as the face of India at Cannes.

Why Last Year Was Special

Aishwarya's Cannes appearance last year drew extra attention for reasons beyond fashion.

An ivory sari, a tissue drape, and rubies around her neck - but what truly stood out in Aishwarya's Cannes look last year was a line of red sindoor glowing in her hair. The message was hard to miss. Around the same time, India was dispatching delegations to 33 countries following Operation Sindoor after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. With sindoor in her hair, Aishwarya played quite the role of a cultural ambassador at Cannes.

The sindoor also carried a personal subtext. Traditionally seen as a mark of a married Hindu woman, it was widely interpreted as a response to the divorce rumours involving Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.

Her Cannes look was designed by Manish Malhotra. The handwoven Kadwa Banarasi sari in ivory remained understated, allowing the sindoor to take centre stage. She paired it with a handwoven tissue drape and high jewellery from Manish Malhotra Jewellery, including a necklace featuring over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds set in 18k gold, along with a statement ring.

What About This Year?

Each year, anticipation builds around whether Aishwarya will attend Cannes and what she will wear. As of now, her appearances continue to generate strong interest, with fans and the media closely tracking updates. There is no official confirmation of her attending Cannes this year yet, and audiences may have to wait until May 23, the final day of the festival, for clarity.

To wrap up, we can say Aishwarya Rai's connection with Cannes is not accidental - it is the result of years of consistent visibility, global appeal, and cultural impact.



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