Inside India's 275-Year-Old Colosseum In Assam, Rebuilt From Ruins

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Colosseum during his Italy trip this week, the images instantly travelled across the internet.

Lit dramatically against the Roman night sky, the nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheatre remains one of the world's most recognisable monuments, synonymous with gladiators, emperors, and the spectacle of ancient Rome.

The visit, which took place alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, was diplomatic in nature, but it also reminded people of how architecture can become a symbol of a civilisation itself.

The Colosseum is not merely a tourist attraction. It is a monument to entertainment, power, politics, and public life in ancient Rome.

But amid conversations about Rome's legendary amphitheatre, we are reminded that India also offers something similar.

Tucked away in Assam's historic town of Sivasagar stands Rang Ghar, a centuries-old structure often called the "Colosseum of the East" and widely regarded as one of Asia's oldest surviving amphitheatres.

India's Own 'House Of Entertainment'

The name Rang Ghar literally translates to "House of Entertainment". Built during the reign of the Ahom kings, the structure functioned as a royal sports pavilion where monarchs and nobles gathered to watch public games and festivities.

Long before stadiums and VIP boxes existed, this was Assam's grand viewing gallery.

The original structure is believed to have been built of wood and bamboo by the Ahom king Swargadeo Rudra Singha in the late 17th century. Because it was constructed from wood and bamboo, it soon began to deteriorate and was completely destroyed around 1740. Rudra Singha's son, the new Swargadeo Pramatta Singha, rebuilt it in 1744. This time, it was reconstructed in brick and mortar in the form that survives today.

The name Rang Ghar literally translates to "House of Entertainment". Photo: X

That makes Rang Ghar nearly three centuries old. 275 years old to be precise.

What makes the monument particularly remarkable is not merely its age, but its purpose. The pavilion overlooked the vast Rupohi Pothar field, where traditional games and performances were held, especially during Rongali Bihu celebrations.

From buffalo fights and bull fights to wrestling bouts, elephant contests, and cock-fights, Rang Ghar was essentially the royal balcony to Assam's biggest public spectacles.

Can We Compare It To Rome's Colosseum?

The comparison to the Roman Colosseum naturally comes from function rather than design.

Like the Colosseum in Rome, Rang Ghar was created as a viewing structure for entertainment and competitive events. Both monuments became symbols of public spectacle in their respective civilisations.

But architecturally, the two are entirely different worlds.

The Roman Colosseum, officially known as the Flavian Amphitheatre, was an enormous elliptical arena capable of accommodating tens of thousands of spectators. Built between 70 and 80 AD, it hosted gladiator battles, executions, mock naval shows, and animal hunts.

The Roman Colosseum is officially known as the Flavian Amphitheatre. Photo: X

Rang Ghar, on the other hand, was more intimate and ceremonial. It was designed for Ahom royalty and courtiers rather than the masses. Instead of Roman arches layered into giant tiers, Rang Ghar featured an elongated octagonal base and a striking roof shaped like an inverted Ahom royal boat.

There is no historical evidence that the Assamese structure was inspired by Rome. The similarities are functional, not architectural.

Still, the nickname "Colosseum of the East" stuck, and understandably so. Both structures represent how entertainment once sat at the heart of political and cultural life.

The Beauty Of Ranghar

Perhaps the most fascinating part of Rang Ghar is its distinctly Assamese identity.

The two-storey structure blends Ahom craftsmanship with subtle Mughal influences visible in its arches and symmetry. Decorative makara heads, mythical aquatic creatures resembling crocodiles, adorn the roof ends.

The roof of the Rang Ghar is shaped like an inverted royal Ahom long boat.

An external staircase leads visitors upward, while rows of arched openings create a rhythmic facade that looks almost theatrical from a distance.

Perhaps the most fascinating part of Rang Ghar is its distinctly Assamese identity.Photo: Getty Images

Even the construction methods feel extraordinary today.

The monument was built using thin baked bricks known locally as "Hira-Kaam". Instead of cement, builders reportedly used an organic mortar made from sticky rice paste, duck eggs, fish, pulses, and lime.

Centuries later, parts of that original engineering still survive.

Standing amid landscaped gardens near the Ahom palace complex, the ochre-toned structure appears almost cinematic, especially against Assam's monsoon skies.

More Than A Monument

For Assam, Rang Ghar is not merely a relic from the past. It remains deeply tied to cultural memory.

The Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for nearly 600 years, left behind an architectural legacy that still shapes the region's identity today. Rang Ghar became one of its most visible symbols.

In fact, the monument was chosen as the logo for the 33rd National Games held in Assam in 2007, reinforcing its place in the state's cultural imagination.

Even now, every year, keeping the memories of Assam's history, locals here organise rituals that celebrate Assam's culture, like during Bhogali Bihu, people here organise 'Rangpur mela', in Rongali Bihu 'Bohagi Bedai'.

The surrounding area adds even more historical depth. Nearby lie Talatal Ghar, the famous multi-storeyed Ahom palace known for its secret tunnels, and the Rangpur palace complex, making the region one of India's richest yet underrated heritage circuits.

Fighting Against Time

Despite its grandeur, Rang Ghar is fragile.

Over the decades, the structure has suffered extensive weathering and seismic damage. Assam's frequent earthquakes, coupled with age and environmental stress, have reportedly left multiple cracks across the monument's walls.

Conservation efforts are ongoing, and recent beautification projects aim to transform the area into a larger heritage tourism hub with light shows, artisan spaces, food courts, and improved visitor infrastructure.

Yet preservationists continue to stress that Rang Ghar needs careful restoration, not just cosmetic upgrades.