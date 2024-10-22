Advertisement

Bella Thorne And Julia Fox Took Their Most Unconventional Red Carpet Looks Out For A Spin

Bella Thorne and her co-star Julia Fox chose distinct looks for The Trainer more premiere at The Rome Film Festival 2024

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bella Thorne And Julia Fox Took Their Most Unconventional Red Carpet Looks Out For A Spin
Bella Thorne and Julia Fox's unconventional red carpet looks made heads turn

Bella Thorne and her co-star Julia Fox recently attended the premiere of their upcoming movie The Trainer held at the Rome Film Festival 2024. But one could not help but notice how the two gorgeous ladies picked rather unusual OOTDs for the big night. Bella Thorne picked a risqué sky blue silk dress and Julia Fox wore an open-chested bright blue sports jacket which could have caused quite a few eye rolls, we think.

Also Read: 10 Most Risque Cut-Out Ensembles Worn By Celebrities in 2023

Bella Thorne's ensemble was a sleeveless sky blue and white printed dress with a plunging neckline and deep cut straps that bared the skin on her chest. The neckline and bodice of the dress was detailed with a blue, pink and white coloured braided detail and she teamed it with a pair of black mesh stockings and a sky high pair of Versace Tempest platform heels. Bella wore a pearl and gold charm necklace, a pearl dangler earring in one ear and a couple of silver clip of mini hoops in the other. She kept her burnt red tresses in open centre-parted waves and sported kohl-lined eyes, defined brows, a hint of blush and a glossy pink lip colour on the makeup front.

Julia Fox's OOTD featured an unzipped royal blue Adidas sports jacket worn on her upper torso and a voluminous ivory chiffon maxi skirt from the same brand worn waist downwards. The skirt had elasticated synching and blue label on the waist which she paired with a black and white structured arm candy with a built-in glove that she doubled as an accessory and a fingerless glove. But that wasn't all; Julia even wore a white cap over her blonde bob. Her blue eyeshadow, 90s-era over-threaded eyebrows and Kylie Jenner-coded over lined lip colour tied the look together.

Bella Thorne and Julia Fox's unusual fashion picks made heads turn at the Rome Film Festival 2024.

Also Read: Pooja Bhatt To Twinkle Khanna: 7 Bold Celeb Hair Colours That Caught Our Attention

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bella Thorne, Julia Fox Fashion, Rome Film Festival
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Halloween 2024: Krystle D'Souza In A Short Yellow Dress And Red Shoes Looks As If Snow White Went To A Dinner Party
Bella Thorne And Julia Fox Took Their Most Unconventional Red Carpet Looks Out For A Spin
The Maternity Style Bar Is Set Very High Thanks To Yuvika Chaudhary In A Black Ruffled Gown
Next Article
The Maternity Style Bar Is Set Very High Thanks To Yuvika Chaudhary In A Black Ruffled Gown
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com