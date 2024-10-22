Bella Thorne And Julia Fox Took Their Most Unconventional Red Carpet Looks Out For A Spin

Bella Thorne and her co-star Julia Fox recently attended the premiere of their upcoming movie The Trainer held at the Rome Film Festival 2024. But one could not help but notice how the two gorgeous ladies picked rather unusual OOTDs for the big night. Bella Thorne picked a risqué sky blue silk dress and Julia Fox wore an open-chested bright blue sports jacket which could have caused quite a few eye rolls, we think.

Bella Thorne's ensemble was a sleeveless sky blue and white printed dress with a plunging neckline and deep cut straps that bared the skin on her chest. The neckline and bodice of the dress was detailed with a blue, pink and white coloured braided detail and she teamed it with a pair of black mesh stockings and a sky high pair of Versace Tempest platform heels. Bella wore a pearl and gold charm necklace, a pearl dangler earring in one ear and a couple of silver clip of mini hoops in the other. She kept her burnt red tresses in open centre-parted waves and sported kohl-lined eyes, defined brows, a hint of blush and a glossy pink lip colour on the makeup front.

Julia Fox's OOTD featured an unzipped royal blue Adidas sports jacket worn on her upper torso and a voluminous ivory chiffon maxi skirt from the same brand worn waist downwards. The skirt had elasticated synching and blue label on the waist which she paired with a black and white structured arm candy with a built-in glove that she doubled as an accessory and a fingerless glove. But that wasn't all; Julia even wore a white cap over her blonde bob. Her blue eyeshadow, 90s-era over-threaded eyebrows and Kylie Jenner-coded over lined lip colour tied the look together.

Bella Thorne and Julia Fox's unusual fashion picks made heads turn at the Rome Film Festival 2024.

