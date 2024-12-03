Julia Fox Hopped To The Top Of The Sheer Dress Charts At The British Fashion Awards 2024

Even the most demure red carpet ensemble can become bold when it reaches Julia Fox. Just when we thought we had seen enough of the sheer dress trend, Julia put on a show at the British Fashion Awards 2024 held recently in London. She narrowly escaped a wardrobe malfunction partly because of her sheer corset dress that left little to one's imagination. That didn't stop her from making it an epic shot for the shutterbugs to whom she approached hopping without letting her form-grazing dress move an inch. The sheer long dress from Dilara Findikoglu fused vintage and contemporary elements like the sheer lightweight fabric, lace trimmings and structured bodice. Julia's bleached eyebrows and hair created a striking, almost ethereal look with a neutral base tone. She tied her hair in a ponytail for this one. The actress kept the accessories to a minimum, letting the dress speak for itself, which let's be honest, spoke volumes. She opted for minimal accessories - earrings and rings. For makeup, she went for a light blue eyeshadow and mauve lips.

Earlier this year, Julia Fox rocked a feathered sheer sequin bodysuit at Paris Fashion Week. The actress attended the Mugler showcase in a dress that left very little to the imagination. The full-sleeve bodysuit covered her entire length in a sheer shade of skin-toned fabric that was embedded with holographic sequins. Over the bust and the hips was a feathered detail with beaded sequin embroidery. This detailing continued over her wrists, legs and arms, lending the otherwise neutral-toned look with a bit of drama.

Julia Fox certainly knows how to grab attention at every event.

