<i>Param Sundari</i> Stars Janhvi Kapoor And Siddharth Malhotra Stun In Ivory Gaurav Gupta Bridal Couture Pieces

With a maximalist approach to creativity, Gaurav Gupta brought his best work to the runway as fashion unfolded at his bridal couture showcase, Quantum Entanglement. The designer brought a beautiful presentation of silhouettes to the ramp. The event took place in Mumbai on Friday.

Param Sundari stars Janhvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra turned showstopper for Gaurav Gupta. Celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Disha Patani and many more attended the event, adding to the glamour and excitement.

Janhvi walked the ramp dressed in a Svarnama lehenga encrusted in over 10,000 crystals. The stunning ivory-white ensemble came with a voluminous skirt and matching off-shoulder blouse. It featured elaborate embellishments all over, typical of Gaurav Gupta's signature style.

The entire outfit exuded a regal feel and included a long, flowing train. Janhvi also wore a matching white dupatta on her head, complementing the overall ensemble and adding a touch of traditional elegance to the look.

To complete her bridal appearance, the 28-year-old actress accessorised with a statement necklace and kaliras adorned on her wrists. Her hair was styled in a neat bun and her subtle makeup allowed the intricate details of the lehenga to be the focal point.

Siddharth Malhotra, on the other hand, complimented Janhvi in colour coordinated cream sherwani with intricate embroidery. A simple white dupatta was draped elegantly around his elbow and shoulder, adding a touch of sophistication to his regal look.

Gaurav Gupta's Quantum Entanglement bridal couture collection seamlessly blended traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern silhouettes. Drawing inspiration from Art Nouveau architecture, Indian royalty, and ancient mythology, the designer reimagined traditional bridal wear with a modern twist. The collection highlighted the intricate embroidery, 3D embellishments and dramatic designs in Indian fashion.

Also Read: Is A Breastplate The New Blouse? What The Fashion Industry Says



