Shakira Slays A Signature Gaurav Gupta Aqua Breast Plate And Sculpted Organza Skirt

Colombian singer and songwriter, Shakira has made us go gaga over all her hits songs including Hips Don't Lie, Wherever, Whenever, Waka Waka amidst others over the years. But that isn't all she has to offer. The 48-year-old popstar dazzles us with her sartorial game which she did this time around as well in a signature Gaurav Gupta ensemble.

Shakira picked a custom Gaurav Gupta lunar wolf breast plate that boasted of a sans straps design, a metallic turquoise blue hue along with a corset styled body hugging fit, and a plunging neckline with foliage details. She teamed it with the ocean wave sculpted silk organza skirt from Gaurav's exclusive line that made the outfit vibe with the blue-on-blue look. The organza skirt had a maximal multiple waves design that featured a floor grazing train that followed her around.

She went for a zero accessories moment to allow her outfit to do all the talking.

On the hair front, she sported her signature golden hued open curls look with a centre parting. Glam wise, she dolled up in a minimal makeup look with shimmering eyes with lots of mascara, a pink blush adorned on her cheeks and a pink lip colour to match steps with it to perfection while completing the look on the right beauty notes.

Shakira and her signature Gaurav Gupta ensemble score a perfect sartorial double whammy.

