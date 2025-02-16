Shakira Dazzels In A Custom Made Metallic Wolf Gown By Designer Gaurav Gupta

Be it songs or fashion, Shakira knows how to steal the spotlight with her impeccable looks. For the electrifying opening night of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the star made heads turn with her stylish look.

The Colombian pop sensation captivated fans with her jaw-dropping ensemble. The star opted for a custom-made blue outfit by ace designer Gaurav Gupta, which reportedly took 600 hours to make. As per the designer, the singer donned a Lunar Wolf Breastplate paired with an Ocean Wave Sculpted Silk Organza Skirt. The metallic breastplate was custom-moulded to fit her silhouette and was designed with intricate wolf motifs all over it. It was styled perfectly with a flowing blue skirt that came with sculpted layers of silk organza that resembled ocean waves and the designer's signature style. It is said that Gaurav Gupta's team invested over 600 hours into creating this masterpiece, using techniques that were introduced during the designer's Paris Couture Week collection, Aarohanam SS24.

Letting the outfit talk, the singer kept her accessories to a bare minimum and flaunted her subtle look. Shakira went with glam base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, brown eyelids, wispy lashes, mascara-coated lashes, and nude lips. With wavy, loose curls all open, cascading down the shoulders, the singer looked stunning as ever.

